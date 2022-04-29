The Glendive Elks Meet, proving to have tough competition as around 700 athletes from Montana and North Dakota schools gathered together to compete, showed the talent of local class C and class A athletes.
In the men’s division, the Sidney team placed fourth in the 4x100m relay with Aden Graves, Reece Graves, Aren Larson and Ryan McGinnis running.
During the 4x400m relay the Savage team, consisting of Caesn Erickson, Hunter Riding, Kai Dabill and Cade Tombre placed eighth and the Sidney team placed tenth with Aden Graves, Reece Graves, Larson and Daniel Stevens participating.
In the 100m dash Martin Manuel (Fairview) placed fourth with a time of 11.62 seconds, Aden Graves placed fifth with a time of 11.75 seconds, Grady Gonsioroski (Richey/Lambert) placed eighth with a time of 11.96 seconds and Reece Graves earned ninth place with a time of 11.98 seconds.
Manuel placed ninth in the 200m dash with a time of 23.96 seconds.
Moving onto field events, Chase Waters (Sidney) took home third place in shot put with a throw of 45’05.50”.
In the discus competition Hunter Sharbono (Fairview) placed second with a throw of 141’08” and Cooper Hofer (Savage) placed fourth with a throw of 136’11”.
Jerome Entz (Sidney) placed fourth in javelin with a distance of 160’03”.
In the high jump Larson placed third with a height of 5’08” and Zane Pilgeram (Savage) placed eighth with a height of 5’08”.
Aden Graves vaulted his way to fourth place with a vault of 12’06”. Stevens earned fifth place with a vault of 12’00” and Reece Graves tied for seventh with a vault of 11’00”.
Entz earned sixth place in the long jump with a distance of 19’09.75” and Joshua Sponheim (Richey/Lambert) placed tenth with a distance of 19’05.25”.
Entz once again placed sixth in the triple jump competition with a jump of 40’02.25”.
In the women’s competition, the Fairview team placed third in the 4x100m relay with Teigan Taylor, Taylor McPherson, Abby Berry and Kallee Hopes running. The Sidney team, consisting of Anna Allen, Leah Entz, Emma Doty and Olivia Schoepp earned ninth place.
Fairview’s team also placed fifth in the 4x400m relay with Madison Lustig, Berry, Kambre Kloker and Taylor McPherson running and Sidney’s team placed tenth consisting of Jori Horsburgh, Myah Hughes, Doty and Olivia Schoepp.
Out of 87 participants in the 100m dash, Brooke Reuter (Savage) took home the gold medal with a time of 13.02 seconds.
Reuter also earned first place in the 200m dash with a time of 26.94 seconds.
Reuter claimed the first place title in the 400m run with a time of 1:00.44 minutes and Jaylyn Klempel (Richey/Lambert) earned ninth place with a time of 1:06.20 minutes.
During the 1600m run Ryleigh Kleinke (Sidney) earned fourth place with a time of 5:33.32 minutes and also placed second in the 3200m run with a time of 12:08.57 minutes.
In the 100m hurdles Taylor placed fourth with a time of 17.23 seconds and also placed fifth in the 300m hurdles with a time of 50.41 seconds.
Moving onto field events Scout Hopes (Fairview) earned third place in the shot put with a throw of 34’11.50”.
Christianna Wall (Sidney) placed fifth in the discus competition with a throw of 95’08” and Scout Hopes placed seventh with a throw of 93’09”.
In the pole vault Taylor took home the gold medal with a vault of 10’00”. Kambre Kloker (Fairview), Teah Conradsen (Savage) and Olivia Schoepp tied for seventh place with vaults of 7’06”.
Reuter earned her way into the top ten in the long jump competition with a jump of 15’11.50” earning her fifth place.
During the triple jump Reuter earned fourth place with a jump of 33’0.25”, Teah Conradsen earned ninth place with a jump of 31’4.75” and Taylor McPherson placed tenth with a jump of 31’04.75”.
The next meet for both class C and class A athletes will be the Top Ten meet held in Glasgow on Tuesday, May 3.