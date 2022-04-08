The FFA year wrapped up at the state conference with many local members from the Fairview, Richey, Lambert and Sidney chapters competing in events. The results from the conference are as follows.
Fairview:
The Agriculture Sales team, consisting of Lauren Kjos, Abigail Berry, Rory Cozzens and Allison Jensen, placed 31st. Placing individually in the top 100 students was Kjos in 53rd place and Berry in 75th place.
Richey:
Ella Robbins, Matthew Ellerton, Jaylyn Klempel and Austin Veverka all competed in the Agronomy competition, placing 29th as a team. Robbins placed in the top 100 at 95th place.
In the Agricultural Technology and Mechanical Systems competition, Ellerton, Robin James, Nevin Kelly and Ryan Eggert placed 25th as a team and Ellerton and James placed 62nd and 66th respectively.
The Farm and Agribusiness Management team, consisting of James, Ellerton, Joshua Sponheim and Robbins placed 23rd overall as a team with three members placing in the top 100. James placed 57th, Ellerton placed 69th and Sponheim placed 73rd.
Richey FFA also competed in the Livestock Evaluation competition where Layne Meek, Klempel, Robbins and Veverka took 24th place overall as a team. Individually, Meek placed 42nd, Klempel placed 87th and Robbins placed 97th.
Lambert:
Lambert FFA took 31st place as a team in the Agronomy competition. On the team was Courtney Hofman, Brynne Hill, Tiegen Cundiff and Josie Simonsen. Hofman placed 92nd individually.
Robert Knotts led the Farm and Agribusiness Management competition, finishing individually in tenth place. Other members who helped the team earn 24th place overall included Cundiff, Sage Spinner and Lauren Prevost.
Addison Foss, Cards, Prevost and Spinner competed in the Livestock Evaluation competition where they ended at 44th place as a team. Foss placed 73rd individually.
Sidney:
Sidney FFA competed in the Farm and Agribusiness Management competition, finishing in 38th place as a team. The members consisted of Garrett Larson, Rhett Rossol, Allison Thiel and Hallie Schantz.
Members were also actively involved at State FFA without competing in a competition. Each chapter was allotted two members to serve as delegates to the Business Session of convention. These delegates were Chloe Gullikson and Lacie Selting (Fairview), Hofman and Cundiff (Lambert), Erin Kelly and Kally Strohm (Richey) and Thiel and Larson (Sidney).
Also highlighted at the state convention was the achievement of earning the State FFA Degree, which is the highest degree a Montana FFA member can bestow before the National level. Earning those degrees were Cozzens (Fairview), Carda and Brett Mullin (Lambert) and Shawna Eggert, Kelly, Klempel, Meek and Robbins (Richey).