The Fairview, Savage and Richey-Lambert golf teams ended their seasons on a high note, competing and performing well at the state meet.
Fairview's girl's team placed fifth with a team score of 685, and the Richey-Lambert girl's team placed 12th with a team score of 720.
Although none of the three schools had a boy's team score, the boy's golfers that did compete did well individually.
Leading the charge for Fairview was Allison Jensen, who shot 109 and 112 for a 221 total.
Avery Seadeek had a good final outing as well, shooting 117 and 116 between the rounds for a total of 233, and Dani Berry shot a 118 and a 118, a total of 236.
Lauren Kjos rounded out the Fairview girl's team, shooting 128 and 113 for a total of 241.
Kanyon Taylor was the lone boy's golfer who competed for Fairview, and he shot a 108 and a 102 for a total of 210.
Overall, Taylor placed 43rd. For the girl's team, Jensen tied for 20th individually, Seadeek finished 30th, Berry finished 31st and Kjos finished in 38th.
The Richey-Lambert girl's team was very consistent, as all three golfers finished right next to each other, making for their solid team score.
Isabelle Fatzinger led the team, shooting a 104 and 135 for a total of 239.
Paige Carda was next for the Lady Fusion, shooting 114 and 126 for a total of 240, and Laurel Sponheim shot 122 and 119 for a total of 241.
Fatzinger finished the state event tied for 34th, Carda finished 37th and Sponheim finished tied for 38th.
For Savage, Shayanne Castro and Sterling Thiel were the two representatives of the Warriors.
Castro finished tied for 38th by shooting 123 and 118, a total of 241, and Thiel finished 19th by shooting 96 and 96, a total of 192.