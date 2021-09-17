The Class C volleyball teams in the area, as well as the eight-man and six-man football teams, all are poised to be competitive with their conferences this year.
Even after just a few weeks, it’s becoming clear to see how these teams might stack up with everyone else, and so far, the results look good for Savage, Fairview and Richey-Lambert.
Here’s a look at each sport, and how the local teams could finish this season and postseason.
VolleyballThis might be one of the most interesting races to follow this season, as the talk surrounding the district is that it will be pretty open this season.
What does that mean?
It should be pretty competitive, as a lot of different teams have a chance to make some noise and position themselves in a good seeding.
There are still teams like Plentywood and North Country, who will be the tougher teams-to-beat in the super-district, but after them, the district is pretty open.
Froid/Medicine Lake was one of the top teams last year, but they lost some key players. The Lady Redhawks still look tough, but not as daunting as last year.
Up-and-down the district, teams lost key players, so the disparity between the top two or three teams from last year is no longer there.
Last year, Fairview, Savage and Richey-Lambert all finished right next to each other at the end of the regular season, in the No. 4, No. 6 and No. 7 spots in District 2C.
For a district that was pretty competitive last year, who’s to say one of those teams doesn’t take the No. 3 spot, while the others move up as well?
The regular season games between these district teams should be very competitive, and once we get to the District tournament and the Divisional, the games will get even better.
Don’t be surprised if the district standings this year are even closer than they were last year. Coaches in the district have talked about how open it looks this year, and if that holds true for the rest of the season, we’ll be in for some great volleyball games and close standings this year.
FootballBoth the Savage and Richey-Lambert football teams look poised to have great seasons again in six-man football.
Savage lost three key seniors from last year’s team, but three more seniors have stepped up to fill those shoes this season.
Richey-Lambert only lost one senior, so the Fusion are rocking with nearly the exact same lineup they were last year.
Similar to volleyball, there is still one team that will be tough to beat for everyone: Froid/Medicine Lake. The defending state champs are still looking good to start this season, but the Fusion and the Warriors both should be able to make some noise (and the playoffs) this season.
Similar to their volleyball teams, Savage and Richey-Lambert look to be in an open division, meaning the Warriors and Fusion could definitely make a name for themselves before the playoffs even start.
Fairview’s football team had a tough start to the season, facing very good Scobey and Culbertson teams, but the Warriors are looking like they’ll bounce back.
In the Eastern eight-man “A” sub-conference, Fairview, Lodge Grass and MoNDak have emerged as the leaders in the pack of six teams.
Fairview and Lodge Grass meet on Friday, September 17, so the winner of that game will have an even better spot in the standings.
Regardless, the Warriors have a great roster returning and have already shown what they’re capable of.
After getting back to the postseason last year, another trip to the playoffs looks to be in the Warriors’ future.
MonDak will be a tough team to beat, and the other teams in the sub-conference will play their best as well, but Fairview has the experience and talent to get right back to where they want to be.