After a spectacular season of District 2C basketball, the talented pool of players that grace the district are getting their postseason recognition.
Multiple players from Savage, Richey-Lambert and Fairview received some recognition for their performances this season on the All-Conference teams, so here’s a look at which players stood out and made the most impact for their teams.
Richey-Lambert
The only girl’s basketball player for the Fusion to make one of the All-Conference teams is junior Jaylyn Klempel, who was named to the Second Team All-Conference.
Klempel had a great year and stood out on both sides of the floor. She could step out and knock down three-point shots pretty well, or she could get inside and score down low. Defensively, she stayed in front of her assignment, and she rebounded the ball well.
Switching gears to the boy’s All-Conference selections, senior Caleb Senner and junior Grady Gonsioroski were both named to the First-Team All-Conference, and senior Wyatt Robbins was named to the Second Team All-Conference.
Not much more can be said for these three other than they are all-around great players. Each one can handle the ball well (especially Gonsioroski and Robbins), and they can all score at every level on offense.
Each of them are good defenders as well, but Gonsioroski was recognized for his defensive abilities, also being named to the First Team Defense. These three players are the perfect representation for a Richey-Lambert team that was very good all-around.
Fairview
Since senior Jadyn Gackle was unavailable this season, Emily Sundheim was the only senior on the girl’s basketball team and had the task of leading a very young team.
With that pressure on her, she did a great job this season, and she was recognized with a spot on the Second Team All-Conference.
Sundheim was relied on to do a lot for the Lady Warriors. As one of, if not the tallest, players on the team, she did a lot of work rebounding and scoring down low.
She was also a big reason why Fairview was nearly able to win its District 2C Tournament play-in game. Her spot in the All-Conference list is very deserving.
Although the boy’s team didn’t make it back to the state tournament, the Warriors still had four players get a spot in the postseason recognitions.
Hunter Sharbono, a sophomore, had an impressive season and postseason run, getting not only a spot on the First Team All-Conference, but also a spot as one of four All-State players.
Considering the other three All-State players are from Froid/Medicine Lake, the top team from District 2C, it’s safe to say that Sharbono is in good company.
As is the case with all Fairview players, Sharbono was great defensively, but his offense, especially down in the post, was tremendous. He stepped up in the Eastern C Divisional especially and had some big scoring games to boost Fairview.
Junior Kanyon Taylor and senior Paul Hardy were both named to the Second Team All-Conference, after they were two of the big players in the Warriors’ success this season.
The biggest thing that stands out about Taylor is his ball handling and passing. He could get double-teamed at times when he had the ball and would still turn nothing into something. Taylor was also no stranger to making some great no-look passes.
Whether it be scoring inside or outside, Hardy was a threat to opposing teams. As a big body, he also could rebound well and play great defense. In the Eastern Divisional, Hardy had some good games to help Fairview, too.
Senior Brady Buxbaum is the other Fairview player to make an appearance in the All-Conference list, joining four other players on the First Team Defense.
Buxbaum was one of the most athletic players in the district, and it wasn’t hard to see. He could sky over others for a rebound, or he could out-run others up-and-down the court. His defense really showed the most, though, as opposing scorers had a hard time getting the best of Buxbaum.
Savage
The two girl’s players that made the All-Conference list for Savage are a great sign of things to come.
Sophomore Teah Conradsen and freshman Brooke Reuter both were named to the Second Team All-Conference.
Outside of the two seniors on the team, Conradsen was one of the most experienced players, and she did a good job of being a young leader. She was a good defender and scorer down low, but she is a great athlete and could score from outside or defend outside as well.
Reuter stepped up in a big way this season, becoming a leading scorer and the team’s best defender. In the postseason, she regularly scored in double figures, and in the District 2C Tournament, she was named to the Second Team All-Defense.
On the boy’s team, senior Sloan McPherson was the lone player who received an All-Conference nod, earning a spot on the First Team.
McPherson was one of the bigger players in the district, but his athleticism allowed him to do things all over the court. He could post up down low, but he could also make a fair amount of jump shots.
He could defend in the post, but he could also defend someone at the top of the key.
District 2C is loaded with talent, and there are some players from these teams and other teams that have an argument to be on the list. That makes what these players accomplished great achievements.