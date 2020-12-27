The rosters for the 74th Annual Montana East-West Shrine Game have been announced, and some local football players will be part of the action.
The game will be played June 19th in Billings, MT. The Montana Shrine Game is the premier all-star game in Montana and has a long history of distinguished players and coaches.
It is also the one of the oldest high school all-star football games in America, according to a press release sent out by Dennis mcSweeney, the player selection chairman.
Every year since 1947, Montana high schools’ finest players are selected to compete in a game to raise money and to help make the public aware of the expert orthopedic and burn care available at the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Spokane, Washington.
Expert care is provided regardless of the family’s ability to pay. In recent years, the Montana game is the top Shrine Game in the nation for hospital donations. In the last ten years this game has raised nearly $1,000,000, according to the press release.
Forty of Montana’s finest are selected to compete on each team and two players from Calgary will join them, one for the East and one for the West.
Sloan McPherson from Savage is part of the East roster, slotted as a tight end. Also on the East roster are Sidney's Brody Skogen, who is listed on the defensive line, and Riley Waters, who is listed at outside linebacker.
Both teams also have alternates listed as a part of the process, and for the East alternates, Sidney's Jaxson Franklin is slotted as a wide receiver.
2020 was the only year a game was not played since its inception. Those players selected for the 2020 game who did not get to play, will be recognized in the 2021 game this summer.
The East Team will be coached by John Fitzgerald of Red Lodge. Coach Fitzgerald is a Columbus, Montana native and played for the Grizzlies as a member of their 2001 National championship team.
Fitzgerald played in the 1997 shrine game and started his coaching career in 2002 in Cut Bank. He’s currently head coach of the Red Lodge Rams (2004-2013 and 2017-2020) leading his team to a semi-final finish in 2019. This is Fitzgerald’s first opportunity to head coach in the shrine game after assisting in 2012.
Heading the West Team will be Dane Oliver of Missoula Sentinel. Oliver is a Monmouth, Oregon native who played wide receiver for the 2001 National championship Grizzly team. Dane started his coaching career as assistant at Seeley-Swan for 2 years and 4 years assistant at Missoula Sentinel.
Oliver has been the head coach for Sentinel the past 9 years, leading them this year to the first Sentinel State AA championship in 48 years, outscoring opponents 452-69. This will be Dane’s second time coaching the shrine game, first as head coach.
These players were nominated by their schools and coaches across the state, and finally selected as the “best of the best” to participate in the 74th Montana Shrine Game, according to the press release. They join an elite fraternity of players, many of whom have gone on to distinguished collegiate and professional careers.