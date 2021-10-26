Local cross country teams performed really well at the All-Class State Meet on Saturday, October 23, with a few athletes leading the way and bringing home some individual hardware.
There is a lot to unpack, so here is a breakdown of how the athletes did to close out the fall cross country season.
Sidney
Ryleigh Kleinke led the Sidney High School cross country team into state full of momentum, and she broke a drought for the program.
Kleinke became the first state placer in over half a decade, taking fifth place individually on Saturday. She finished with a time of 20:27.23, roughly 24 seconds behind the first-place runner.
Lilli Wick was the next finisher for Sidney, placing 77th with a time of 24:32.30. Olivia Schoepp also had a good finish, placing 108th with a time of 26:29.98.
Rounding out the team, Theresa Wick finished with a time of 28:28.20, Dylan Edd finished with a time of 31:12.67, Autumn Edd finished at 31:18.94 and Daisy Snow finished at 37:14.88.
Sidney’s boy’s runners also had some good finishes, with runners crossing the finish line near each other in pairs.
Tyler Olson led the team by placing 100th with a time of 20:37.87, and Daniel Stevens finished right behind him in 101st with a time of 20:43.36.
The third finisher for Sidney was Aaron Reitz, who placed 115th with a time of 21:24.18. Just a few spots behind him was Aaron See, who finished at 21:37.69.
Rounding out the team were Jace Hansen and Kash Stiles, who finished near each other with times of 23:51.76 and 25:05.13, respectively.
Richey-Lambert
The boy’s Fusion cross country team once again brought home some hardware as a team, placing third in Class C.
Leading the way individually was Matthew Ellerton, who placed seventh with a time of 18:21.56. Robin James also cracked the top 15, placing 12th with a time of 18:40.18.
Ryan Eggert wasn’t far behind his teammates, rounding out the squad by placing 24th with a time of 19:41.91.
The Lady Fusion also ran well at the meet; leading the way was Beatrise Bikovska, who placed 16th with a time of 22:36.02.
The next finisher for Richey-Lambert was Irene Marco Valle, who placed 59th with a time of 26:16.12.
Rounding out the Lady Fusion were Mataya Veverka and Ranim Ahmed, who finished with times of 28:18.85 and 33:09.12.
Fairview
The Lady Warriors squad has been consistently performing well this entire season, and they closed out the fall with a good state performance.
Lauren Cozzens led Fairview, placing 56th individually with a time of 25:57.68. Right behind her was Lauren Kjos, who placed 63rd with a time of 26:31.79.
Rounding out the team, Ana Quiroz finished at 27:37.57, and Lacie Selting finished at 27:43.80. Overall, Fairview’s runners all finished near each other and finished well among the pack.