In order to qualify for the state music festival, band and choir students must earn a superior rating at the district level. Local students from Sidney, Fairview and Savage competed for a chance to show off their musical talents and receive either an excellent (2) rating or a superior (1) rating. The results are as follows:
Fairview High School
Lauren Kjos earned an excellent rating for her piano solo.
Lacie Selting and Jade Smith both rated a superior during their flute solo performances.
Grace McPherson earned a superior rating for her vocal solo.
Savage High School
The Chimes Choir received an excellent rating for their performance.
Nycole Prince, Dominic Kimbal and Torey Ingvalson received excellent ratings for their vocal solos.
Brooke Reuter and Karley McPherson both received excellent ratings on their saxophone solos and Ingvalson received an excellent rating on her flute solo.
Sidney High School
The group “Saxsational” earned a superior rating for their performance.
“Brass Knuckles” earned a superior rating for their performance.
The Sidney High School Jazz Band performed and earned a superior rating.
Christianna Wall earned a superior rating for her horn solo.
Kenneth Brost received an excellent rating for his horn solo as well as his trombone solo.
SheaLi Seitz received a superior rating for her Tenor Saxophone solo.
Ayden Burke performed a tuba solo and earned a superior rating as well as for his trombone solo.
Gage Johnson earned a superior rating for his Baritone solo performance.
Mercedes Lamb performed a Xylophone solo and earned a superior rating and she also earned an excellent rating for her piano solo.
Savanna Steinbeisser played a flute solo and earned an excellent rating.
Daniel Stevens earned a superior rating during his Trumpet solo.
Lucy Sommereld played a solo on the Tenor Saxophone and earned a superior rating.
Lily Wick earned a superior rating for her Clarinet solo.
Burton Pollari played a solo on the Alto Saxophone and earned a superior rating.
Theresa Wick earned a superior rating on her Euphonium solo.
David Bartelson earned a superior rating on his Trumpet solo.
The State Music Festival was held in Billings on May 7-8.