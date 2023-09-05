NOPE

Sidney defensive back Kevin Hutzenbiler bats down a pass to end a Lockwood drive Friday night at Swanson Field.

 Philip C. Johnson

The Lockwood Lions ran their way to victory Friday night at Swanson Field, defeating the Sidney Eagles 13-6 in the Eagles’ home opener.

The Lions (2-0) averaged 7.3 yards per carry for a total of 270 yards rushing. The bulk of that came from Lions’ quarterback Tyce Casterline, who broke loose several times for big gains, including two touchdown runs of 32 and 25 yards.

LITTLE EAGLES

LITTLE EAGLES - Sidney area youth football players charge out onto Swanson Field prior to Friday’s home opener versus Lockwood. Little Eagle football players were admitted free for Friday’s game and were introduced along with the Varsity team.
SEA OF HANDS

SEA OF HANDS - Sidney Eagle senior football player Ethan Erickson runs through a gauntlet of Little Eagle youth football players prior to Friday’s home game versus Lockwood. Little Eagle football players were admitted free for Friday’s home opener and were introduced along with the Varsity team.


