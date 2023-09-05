The Lockwood Lions ran their way to victory Friday night at Swanson Field, defeating the Sidney Eagles 13-6 in the Eagles’ home opener.
The Lions (2-0) averaged 7.3 yards per carry for a total of 270 yards rushing. The bulk of that came from Lions’ quarterback Tyce Casterline, who broke loose several times for big gains, including two touchdown runs of 32 and 25 yards.
“We knew their quarterback was going to be the one who we needed to stop,” said Eagles’ Head Coach Roger Merritt. “We let him loose for two touchdowns and 125 yards rushing. That wasn’t what we wanted. We wanted to try to shut him down.”
The Eagles (0-2) scored first, building off the early-game momentum of two defensive stops on fourth down and one recovered fumble.
The Lions opened the game with the ball, executing a 9-play drive that ended with a turnover on downs following three straight incomplete pass attempts. Sidney defensive end Braden Harris applied good pressure early in the drive to force an errant throw.
Sidney’s first drive ended badly with an interception on third down. However, the Eagles rebounded quickly from what turned out to be it's only turnover of the game, covering a Lockwood fumble three plays later. Senior linebacker Kevin Hutzenbiler knocked the ball loose and the Eagles took possession at their own 17-yard line. But Sidney’s offense failed to take advantage of the turnover, punting the ball away following two unsuccessful runs and a pass for no gain.
Lockwood started its third possession near midfield at its own 44-yard line. The Lions kept the ball on the ground to open the drive, running four times for good yards before a holding penalty slowed them down. Facing 2nd and 15 the Lions went back to the pass off the play-action and gained seven yards. On third down the Eagles responded with a big surge on the defensive line that forced Casterline to throw the ball away incomplete. The Lions chose to go for it on 4th and 8 in no-man’s land at Sidney’s 44-yard line when the Eagles jumped offsides, gifting Lockwood five free yards on a crucial fourth down conversion attempt. It didn’t matter. Another heavy push inside by the Eagle defensive front snuffed out the interior run play for a loss and Sidney took over on downs - again.
This time the Eagles took advantage of the turnover, marching 58 yards to paydirt on a 10-play drive that included three first downs and featured a successful conversion on 4th down.
The drive began at the Eagles 42-yard line with a five-yard offside penalty by Lockwood. A short run up the middle put the ball at the 50 for 2nd & 3. Sidney quarterback Aren Larson hooked up with fullback Kayson Radke for a six-yard pass gain and a first down. Three more runs took Sidney to the end of the first quarter facing 2nd & 11 at the Lions 28-yard line. Two short runs up the middle by senior tailback Ethan Erickson brought up 4th & 6 at the 23. A clutch pass by Larson under pressure and a clutch catch by sophomore receiver Parker Verhasselt under good coverage was enough for a seven yard gain and a crucial first down to extend the drive. Sidney scored two plays later on a 12-yard pass play from Larson to Radke over the middle. The PAT was no good and Sidney led 6-0.
Sidney’s defense held lockwood to a three-and-out on its next drive and took over on its own 26-yard line. Two short runs and an illegal motion penalty on the Eagles brought up 3rd & 7. An incomplete pass forced a punt and Lockwood took over at its 35-yard line.
A personal foul by Lockwood on the first play of the drive put the Lions in a passing situation and Sidney answered. Casterline, facing 3rd & 14, threw it deep and had an open receiver just beyond the first-down target line when Hutzenbiler jumped in front and batted the ball away to force a punt.
The ensuing drive for Sidney resulted in another three-and-out. It also came with an injury to Erickson, who did not return to action versus Lockwood. Coach Merrit said Monday Erickson will be day-to-day in practice this week and will be re-evaluated later in the week.
Lockwood found the end zone on its sixth possession, a quick three-play drive covering 57 yards. A short pass left behind the line of scrimmage led to a huge 32-yard gain. Two plays later Casterline broke through the middle of the field on a quarterback-draw play for a 25-yard touchdown run. The kick was good and the Lions took a 7-6 lead and never relinquished it.
Three run attempts up the middle for Sidney brought up another three-and-out punt. With time running out in the second quarter the Lions successfully worked the sidelines with passes and runs to the edges. A holding call on 3rd and 1 put the Lions back on their heels and forced another pass attempt on 3rd & 11. That’s when freshman safety Gradin Sukut snagged it for an interception to end the drive.
Sidney received the ball to start the second half and put together a 10-play drive that featured junior running back Reece Graves , who was in to replace Erickson in the Eagles’ backfield. The 5’4” 155-lb Graves had three runs of 10+ yards on the drive, but it still ended on a turnover on downs at the Lions 30-yard line.
Lockwood abandoned the pass to start the third quarter and drove 70 yards on seven straight run plays, capped off with a 32-yard jaunt by Casterline for the game’s final TD. The PAT was no good and Lockwood led 13-6.
Sidney’s next drive was plagued by an incomplete pass, an offsides penalty and a dropped pass on third down to end the drive and force a punt on 4th & 8.
Lockwood kept the ball on the ground, grinding out a 9-play drive with five first downs that began in the third quarter and ended in the fourth with another turnover, this one a fumble on a double reverse.
Down six points early in the fourth quarter the Eagles took over at their own 29-yard line. A QB sack and two incomplete passes brought up another punt.
The Eagles defense recovered another fumble two plays later but failed to capitalize and punted the ball back to Lockwood after another three-and-out on offense.
Following two successful runs by Lockwood, a series of penalties by both teams led to a 4th down punt and the Eagles took possession for what was their last chance to score. A one-yard run, a dropped pass and a big quarterback sack brought up 4th & 17. A personal foul penalty by Lockwood gave the Eagles 15 free yards and a QB sneak for four yards earned Sidney another set of downs. An incomplete pass on first down was followed by a holding penalty on second down and a sack. That brought up 3rd & 23 yards to go with time running out and the game on the line. An incomplete pass forced a long fourth-down try and Larson completed a pass deep to senior receiver Ryan Lillemon for a huge first down. Larson took another sack on first down before completing a four-yard pass on second down. Two incomplete pass attempts brought the game to an end when Lockwood took a knee and the clock wound down to zero.
Merritt was disappointed the Eagles were unable to take advantage of the Lions miscues.
"They gave us all the opportunities in the world,” he said.
And by opportunity, Coach Merritt meant four Lions turnovers and an abundance of penalties. The Lions committed three fumbles and one interception. They also had a slew of penalties - eight for 80 yards - with many coming at key moments in the game that either ended drives for the Lions or extended drives for the Eagles.
“They put the ball on the ground three times. We got an interception. Penalties went our way,” Merritt said. “Everything was there for us to take advantage of. We had an opportunity to come out in the win column on this last one and we didn’t. But now it’s behind us and we just have to learn from that and get back to work and get ready for a big challenge coming to town.”
That challenge is the undefeated and defending Montana Class A State Champion Fergus County Golden Eagles from Lewistown.
This week’s focus in practice will cover a number of areas, Merritt said.
“We need to win the turnover battle, clean up the execution stuff and take advantage when opportunities arise,” he said. "The coaches are working hard to get those guys in the right position so we can be successful and make those plays. We need to be able to make that big play, both offensively and defensively.
“We made a lot of progress over the last week,” the coach said, “I feel like we should’ve come out with the win but we didn’t. We’ve got to go back to work and continue to make progress. Now we have an opportunity with the state championship team coming to town. That’s going to be a great opportunity to see if we can battle with them.”
BOX SCORE INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
Reece Graves - 15 for 43 yds
Ethan Erickson - 12 for 35 yds
Kevin Hutzenbiler - 5 for 7 yds
Aren Larson - 6 for -23 yds
RECEIVING
Kevin Hutzenbiler 3 for 35 yds
Kayson Radke - 3 for 23 yds
PASSING
Aren Larson - 7 comp - 20 att - 69 yds - 1 int - 1 TD
BOX SCORE TEAM STATS
RUSHING
Sidney - 38 for 62 yds
Lockwood- 37 for 270 yds
PASSING
Sidney - 7 comp - 20 att - 69 yds - 1 int - 1 TD
Lockwood- 6 comp - 17 att - 57 yds - 1 int - 0 TD
TOTAL OFFENSE
Sidney - 131 yds
Lockwood- 327 yds
FUMBLES
Sidney - 0
Lockwood- 3 - 3 lost
PENALTIES
Sidney - 7 - 45 yds
Lockwood- 8 - 80 yds
FIRST DOWNS
Sidney - 8
Lockwood- 8