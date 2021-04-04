Montana State Parks (MSP), a division of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (MFWP), proposed to install a 20 ft diameter yurt with an 8 ft deck at Makoshika State Park near Glendive, MT. The project proposal included gravel parking, a trail to the restroom and a gate at the entrance to the site. The purpose of the yurt is to provide an alternative form of camping for park visitors.
The Montana Environmental Policy Act (MEPA) requires MFWP to assess impacts to the human and natural environment.
A draft Environmental Assessment (EA) was prepared for the for this project to assess impacts to the human and natural environment. A public comment period took place between March 2, 2021 and March 23, 2021. Legal Notice of the EA release and comment period was published two times in each of the following newspapers: Glendive Ranger Review, Helena Independent Record and Miles City Star. We received no comments during that time. Public notice was placed on the FWP website. Direct mailing and/or email notification was provided to adjacent landowners, interested parties, all FWP Regions, Legislative Services, Montana State Library, State Historical Preservation Office, Natural Resources Policy Advisor, Montana Audubon Council, Montana Wildlife Federation, Fish & Wildlife Commission, Bureau of Land Management, Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Montana Sportsmen Alliance, FWP Citizen Advisory Council members, MSP Parks Board, Dawson County Commissioners, Glendive Chamber of Commerce and the Friends of Makoshika.
MSP is moving forward with implementation of the Makoshika State Park Yurt Project. Implementation will include necessary design work and permitting. The estimated completion date is June 15, 2021.
If there are any questions regarding this project, please contact FWP Region 7 Park Manager Brian Burky at Brian.Burky@mt.gov or 406-234-0941.