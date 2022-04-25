Basketball players, family members and friends gathered together to celebrate the end of season awards banquet for the Sidney Eagles girls basketball team.
The banquet began with an introduction from head Varsity coach Dan Peters and a meal was then served.
The awards started shortly after, beginning with the JV and C-Squad team receiving t-shirts from coach Kayla Rushing and coach Harrison Owczarek giving a short speech about the players and the season.
Next, the Varsity awards began with the free-throw competition awards. In first place was Kendyl Watcha, Leah Entz earned second place, in third place was Daisy Snow and the most improved was Rhett Rossol.
Five players received roll up blankets as awards. The recipients are as follows.
Taylan Hansen received Offensive Player of the Year, Sophie Peters received Defensive Player of the Year, Jenna Anderson received Most Coachable, Kendyl Wacha received Most Improved Player and Savanna Anderson received The “Scrapper” award.
Athletes who maintained a GPA of 3.5 or higher received academic awards. These athletes include Kylie Schoepp, Rossol, Tacy Borg, Olivia Schoepp, Jenna Anderson, Snow, Peters and Entz.
Hansen, Anderson and Peters were also given duffle bags for being the team captains for the 2021-22 season.
The senior players; Anderson, Hansen, Snow and Olivia Schoepp were honored with basketballs which also served as a memento from their season as they were provided the opportunity to have the team sign them.
Coach Peters ended the banquet with signing off as the head coach and the team honored the coaches and the bus drivers with appreciation gifts.