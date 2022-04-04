The Sidney Eagles made their Track and Field debut in Glendive this past weekend with many athletes earning places in the top ten. The results are as follows:
On the boys team, the Eagles achieved second place in the 4x100m relay. The team consisted of Aren Larson, Ryan McGinnis, Isaac Watson and Joseph Yadon.
Larson, Aaron Reitz, Watson and Carlsen took fifth place as a team in the 4x400m relay.
Larson placed second in the 100M dash with a time of 11.88 seconds and in the 200M dash, Gage Johnson ran a time of 27.94 seconds, resulting in ninth place.
Running the 400m was Mike Tiutiunyk, placing fifth with a time of one minute and seven seconds.
Tyler Olson placed within the top ten in both the 1600m run and the 3200m run. His time for the 1600m was 5:31.49 helping him achieve eighth place and a time of 11:57.09 in the 3200m earning third place.
The 110m hurdles had two Eagles placing in the top five; Daniel Stevens earned fourth place with a time of 20.95 and Nathan Carlsen earned fifth place with a time of 21.97 seconds.
Ryan Unruh placed fourth in the 300m hurdles with a time of 50.59 seconds. Carlsen was close behind earning the fifth place ribbon with a time of 52.14. Koda Glanton placed seventh in this event with a time of 1:01 minutes.
In the field events, Chase Waters placed third in shot put with a throw of 44’10”. Ty Lovegren also had a successful throw, placing seventh with a distance of 39’05”.
Waters threw impressively once again in discus, earning second place with a distance of 132’02”.
Jerome Entz performed well in javelin, throwing 152’07” and achieving second place. His teammate, Lovegren, placed tenth with a throw of 124’02”.
Moving onto jumping events, Larson earned the top spot in high jump with his first place jump of 5’10”.
In the pole vault competition, Stevens placed second and Tiutiunyk placed fifth with vaults of 10’6” and 8’6” respectively.
Many Eagles placed in the top ten during the long jump competition. Entz jumped 20’02.50” earning second place, McGinnis jumped 19’03.75” earning fourth place and Lovegren jumped 18’02.75” earning eighth place.
Wrapping up the events for the boys, Entz took home the first place medal in triple jump with a distance of 41’06.50”.
For the girl’s team, the Lady Eagles placed third as a team in the 4x100 relay consisting of Olivia Schoepp, Emma Doty, Kylie Schoepp and Leah Entz.
Olivia Schoepp placed fourth in the 100m dash with a time of 14.16 seconds and Entz placed tenth with a time of 15.18 seconds.
Jori Horsburgh took home the first place medal in the 400m run with a time of 1:09.33 minutes and Clementyne Bayless placed fourth with a time of 1:13.24 minutes.
The Eagles had another first place in the 800m run as Ryleigh Kleinke ran a time of 2:37.72. Horsburgh earned third place with a time of 2:45.06 minutes.
Kleinke placed first in the 1600m run as well with a time of 5:50.15.
In the field events, Christianna Wall threw an impressive 32’08” to earn third place in the shot put and tieing for eighth place was SheaLi Seitz and Kylie Schoepp with a throw of 25’02”.
Wall achieved another third place ribbon in the discus, throwing 92.00’. Kylie Schoepp threw 83’.5” to earn fifth place, followed closely by Seitz earning sixth place with a throw of 79’08”.
Wall, Kylie Schoepp and Jacqueline Gonzalez earned eighth, ninth and tenth place in javelin with throws of 65’09”, 62’05” and 59’ respectively.
Olivia Schoepp vaulted 7’06” to earn third place, Marett Schieber vaulted 6’06” for fifth place and Doty vaulted 6’ for a sixth place tie in pole vault.
Entz participated in long jump and earned sixth place with a distance of 14’10”.
The next meet for the Eagles will be Saturday, April 9 at Baker.