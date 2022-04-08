Class C sports action kicked off the weekend on Thursday with many local athletes competing at the meet held in Lambert. The results are as follows.
The 4x100m relay had many teams compete. Richey/Lambert’s team, consisting of Tiegen Cundiff, Sage Spinner, Joshua Sponheim and Grady Gonsioroski placed second. Savage’s team, consisting of Caesn Erickson, Hunter Riding, Zane Pilgeram and Cade Tombre placed sixth.
Richey/Lambert took third place honors in the 4x400m relay with Cundiff, Gonsioroski, Spinner and Sponheim running.
In the 100m dash, Martin Manual (Fairview) placed first with a time of 11.58 seconds. Other athletes in the top ten included Spinner (Richey/Lambert) came in third with a time of 12.16, Jaxon Vitt (Fairview) placed fifth with a time of 12.42 and Riding (Savage) placed ninth with a time of 12.48.
For the 200m dash competition, Manuel took home the second place medal while Riding placed second and Curt Rice (Fairview) placed tenth.
Placing in the top ten for the 400m run was Tombre (Savage), who placed third with a time of 59.41 seconds.
Erickson represented Savage in the 800m run, earning third place with a time of 2:32.48.
During the 1600m run, Matthew Ellerton (Richey/Lambert) earned first place with a time of 5:38.71 and Hunter Sanders (Savage) earned his way in the top ten with a time of 6:35.98 and tenth place.
Ellerton earned a first place medal once again in the 3200m run with a time of 12:21.78 and Sanders came in third place at 13:22.45.
Fairview athletes Curt Rice and Nathan Turnbow placed third and fourth respectively in the 110m hurdles. Rice had a time of 20.95 seconds and Turnbow ran a 21.38 seconds.
In the field events, Hunter Sharbono (Fairview) placed sixth in the shot put with a throw of 37’10.5” and Cooper Hofer (Savage) placed ninth with a throw of 37’07.5”.
Sharbono and Hofer placed first and second in the discus competition, with throws of 131’ and 125’02” respectively. Also placing in the top ten in this event was Deacon Gackle (Fairview) with a throw of 103’06”, earning tenth place.
Cundiff (Richey/Lambert) threw a distance of 137’11” to earn third place in javelin, while Tombre placed sixth throwing 128’07” and Sayer Erickson (Savage) earned tenth place with a distance of 120’.
During the high jump competition, Pilgeram (Savage) jumped 5’06” to earn fifth place.
In pole vault, Wyatt McPherson (Fairview) earned second place with a vault of 10’. Spinner tied for third place with a vault of eight feet with Erickson and Cundiff placed sixth with a vault of 7’06”.
Sponheim jumped his way to second place in long jump with a distance of 16’10.50”. Riding followed close behind with a jump of 16’06.50” for third place, Erickson placed ninth with a distance of 15’08” and Vitt tied for tenth place with a jump of 15’07.50”.
For the girls competition, Savage won the 4x100m relay with a team consisting of Cambry Conradsen, Faith Reed, Teah Conradsen and Brooke Reuter. Fairview’s team came in second place and on their team was Teigan Taylor, Abby Berry, Carly Buxbaum and Kallee Hopes and Richey/Lambert’s team placed fifth with Beatrise Bikovska, Jaylyn Klempel, Lauren Prevost and Kally Strohm competing.
Reuter (Savage) won the first place medal for the 100m dash with a time of 13.06 seconds. Cambry Conradsen (Savage) placed second with a time of 13.19 seconds, Carly Buxbaum (Fairview) earned fifth place with a time of 14.00 seconds, Taylor McPherson (Fairview) ran a 14.15 for seventh place and Kallee Hopes (Fairview) earned eighth place with a time of 14.22 seconds.
In the 200m dash, Cambry Conradsen placed first with a time of 27.69 seconds. Taylor McPherson and Kallee Hopes placed fourth and fifth with a time of 29.48 and 29.53 respectively.
Athletes placing in the 400m run were Kally Strohm (Richey/Lambert) with a time of 1:14.78 to earn second place, Teah Conradsen earning third place with a time of 1:15, Madison Lustig (Fairview) earning sixth place with a time of 1:17.04, Prevost (Richey/Lambert) placing seventh with a time of 1:17.72 and Ana Quiroz (Fairview) in tenth place with a time of 1:28.06.
Reuter finished in first place once again during the 800m run with a time of 2:50.90. Also placing in this event was Prevost in fourth place with a time of 3:08.81.
Reed (Savage) placed third in the 1600m run with a time of 7:05.80.
Bikovska (Richey/Lambert) took home the gold medal in the 3200m run, running a time of 14:24.35.
In the 110m hurdles, Taylor (Fairview) placed second with a time of 17.29.
Moving onto field events, Scout Hopes (Fairview) earned third place with a throw of 33’04”, Kallee Hopes received fifth place with a throw of 29’06.50” and Karley McPherson (Savage) placed seventh with a throw of 28’.
McPherson threw 78’06” in the discus competition to earn third place and Scout Hopes threw 75’05” to earn fifth place.
Buxbaum jumped a height of 4’06” in the high jump to earn fifth place.
During the pole vault, Taylor took home the gold medal with a vault of ten feet. Kambre Kloker (Fairview) placed third with a vault of 7’06” and Teah Conradsen placed fourth, also with a vault of 7’06”.
Fairview athletes dominated the long jump competition. Kloker jumped 12’03” to earn sixth place, Buxbaum jumped 12’02” for seventh place, Taylor McPherson placed eighth with a 12’01.50 jump and Berry placed ninth with a jump of 12 feet.
Taylor McPherson earned third place in the triple jump with a distance of 31 feet. Kloker followed close behind in fourth place with a jump of 30 feet, Bikovska placed fifth with a jump of 29’02” and Buxbaum placed ninth by jumping 28 feet.
The next meet for these class C athletes was held in Baker on Saturday, April 9. The Sidney Herald will report on this in the next issue.