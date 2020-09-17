Mataya Veverka had just one more lap around the track to complete her running requirements for cross country practice at Richey on September 16.
Four hundred meters lay ahead of her, and while she may be used to running that distance, this time she had an extra requirement to be done for the day: Finish the lap in under two minutes.
One minute and 52 seconds later, a complimentary “Good job!” from Richey-Lambert Assistant Cross Country Coach Carla Smith signified that Veverka could relax and feel the relief of completing the challenge.
Veverka ran with Smith instead of running with her teammates because Veverka never runs with her teammates.
That is because the Richey-Lambert Fusion girl’s cross country team is Mataya Veverka; there are no other names on the girl’s team’s roster.
She does not have a teammate to run with at competitions, much less at practices, but she is continually improving and getting used to competing ‘alone.’
“It’s very interesting. Sometimes I kind of just feel like I’m the only one and so then it’s like, well, you know, kind of, it’s hard,” Veverka said.
Since she does not have any teammates to run with, Veverka has to run with the five members of the boy’s team, which takes a lot of endurance to do, she said.
The boy’s team does help Veverka a lot: She said they are always really encouraging, and at the teams’ most recent event (the Havre Invitational on September 11), she said the boys were along the course every mile cheering her on.
Unfortunately, though, without a teammate actually on the course with her, it can get a little discouraging, Veverka said.
“It’s really weird because when I was in junior high, I had other girls with me, but they’re all younger than me now, and so it’s hard to push yourself to try do to better because when you have that teammate, you constantly have someone that you can know what they’re running and that you can try to keep up with,” she said.
Without a teammate of her own, Veverka relies on runners from other teams, but if they are not around, it gets a little discouraging, she said.
Luckily, other teams have been helpful to Veverka and usually act as her stand-in teammates during races.
“It makes you feel really good because you know that you’re putting in the effort to be able to do this, and even though there isn’t anybody else on your team, you can still try,” she said.
Because Veverka is the only runner on the girl’s team, the team does not place in the team standings after races, but she said she can still always improve her own time.
So far this season, that is exactly what she has done.
Since the start of the season at the Sidney Invite, to the latest race at the Havre Invitational, Veverka’s time has improved by 8 minutes and 30 seconds (she finished in 32:15.08 at Havre).
“It’s been really cool to see her progress the way that she has. We had her since she was an eighth grader, and her attitude, her confidence, going from an eighth grader now to a sophomore, she’s got way more confidence in herself,” said Cesar Mireles, the head coach for Richey-Lambert.
Veverka said it is really fun to watch her times improve, and while she is not at the same time she was last year at this point, she is pushing to her ultimate goal.
“I’d like to run under 27 (minutes), is what I’d like to run. I think last year I ran 29, 28, and there’s one girl from Circle that I really want to beat, so I’m going to try to beat her. By (the time for the state competition), I hope to be running under 27,” she said.
Part of Veverka’s training to get better times consists of ‘time trials’: Mireles said Smith and himself give Veverka times to beat at practice, and Smith pushes her when they run together.
Veverak said the one thing she always tells herself is to be positive, and that even if she does not get a personal best time at a race, what she is doing is exercising and meeting new people.
It is a unique dynamic to not have another teammate with you while you are competing.
Cross country is more of an individual sport than others as it is, but for Veverka, she really is ‘by herself’ when she competes in a race.
However, this does not mean that she is truly by herself.
“We do have five boys and two coaches, and the younger kids sometimes stay there and cheer her on as well. It’s nice to have somebody there just cheering for you, knowing that you’re not out there alone, and even though she’s the only girl, she’s got a team and she feels like she belongs here,” Mireles said.