Receiving any sort of postseason awards or recognition for the 2020-2021 season was the last thing on Matt Dey’s mind.
Dey, a former Sidney High School football standout and now an offensive lineman at Dickinson State University, said it caught him off guard when he got the news because he was doing schoolwork.
“I was in the process of finishing a presentation as a final for my lab class. I was really focused on trying to do the best job on that,” Dey said.
Dey said another student and himself were working in a study room in the biology department, and one of Dey’s coach’s posts about the news popped up on Dey’s Twitter feed.
The best part? Dey said he got an A on the presentation.
In all seriousness, receiving National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Second Team All-American was a big honor for Dey.
“I think I really got the chance to prove that all this hard work and stuff that I’ve been doing, all the time that I’ve put in was worth it, and that’s everything from the camps I went to as a freshman in high school to now. It was worth it,” he said of this past season.
Although the honor is given to individual players, Dey said that his team is a huge reason why he was able to get to this point.
It’s having the support of teammates around you that has helped him to be good and stand out, Dey said.
“None of us get this award at all without having a great team,” Dey said.
Two other players from Dickinson State also received All-American honors: Jaret Lee and Tyger Frye. Lee was named to the American Football Coaches Association Second Team All-America Team, and Frye was named to the NAIA Coaches’ All-America Honorable Mention Team.
As Dey said, the path to this point was full of constant, hard work.
From camps in high school to lifting weights at 6 a.m. during the college year with afternoon workouts, that drive to keep going has paid off for him.
And that attitude of not stopping or settling is what Dey said is one of his best traits.
“Our coaching staff talks about it all the time, not settling on what we did the year before or settling on the game before. There’s a time to reflect and put your hat on it for a couple days after the season, couple weeks after the season, but after that you got to get back and start working,” Dey said.
While Dey said that himself and the team had a great year, he said there is always room for improvement. Especially in a position like lineman, a lot of work goes to refining what you do, he said.
For example, you can play well for multiple snaps in a row, but the one where your mark gets by you could lead to a sack.
For the 2021-2022 season, Dey is expecting great things for the Blue Hawks.
Joining the roster will be three new Sidney additions in Tate Wieferich, Jaxson Franklin and Riley Waters, who all signed to play there this year.
There is already a good Sidney presence on the Dickinson State team, including Dey, Alec Lovegren, Dawson McGlothlin, Jared Steinbeisser, Jace Johnson and Cooper McGlothlin, and Dey said more Eagles coming to Dickinson State will be nice to see.
“It’s awesome because yeah I didn’t get to play with (Franklin, Wieferich and Waters), but you still feel that brotherhood still,” Dey said.