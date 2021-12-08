The Richland Rangers Youth Hockey junior gold team kicked of its season last weekend, taking fourth place out of eight teams in the Damon McLaughlin Memorial Tournament, which lasted from December 3 to December 5.
Bryan McDowell, the head coach of the Rangers, took some time to talk about the season starting up and how the team looks this season.
Q: How does it feel to get back on the ice and get the season going?
A: It’s been good… it’s been really good. The guys were excited all summer long, and we got together a few times in the summer. When the ice was ready, the day ice was on and skateable, 90 percent of the team was down there skating that day. They’ve been excited, and we’ve been running hard ever since we had ice.
Q: Last year, you guys had a great season and a great roster, what are you looking forward to building upon from last season?
A: This year, we have a lot of experience coming back. We have 10 seniors this year, so we have a very good leadership group. We have a lot of good young players, we actually have our biggest roster we’ve ever had since I’ve been coaching.
We got 23 guys this year. With that group of seniors and the young guys stepping up, we’re looking to have a really, really good season this year.
Q: You mention that big group of seniors this year and the roster, and after last season, you lost three good players. Do you think the guys this year will be able to fill those roles?
A: Yes. We lost three seniors last year. It was Tate Wieferich, Jaxson Franklin and Braden Kindopp. All the seniors this year know, all three of those are huge shoes to fill, and they all knew that going in. We’ve actually talked about that in team meetings. The guys are stepping up big time.
Q: When you look at the rest of the league this year, how does the field look?
A: There’s some definite front-runners, and I think we’re one of them. I think there’s three or four teams that everyone’s expecting a lot out of, but realistically this year it’s a strong league all the way across.
There’s some teams that are some real dark horses that if you go in and take them lightly, even the teams that you should beat, you go in and take anyone in this league lightly and you’re going to get beat on any given night.
After the Damon McLaughlin Memorial Tournament last weekend, the Rangers’ next game is at home on Saturday, December 11 against Fargo 16U at 7 p.m., according to the team’s website.