Some great news for the Richland Rangers junior gold boy's team turned up after the season was over.
The Rangers took third in the North Dakota Amateur Hockey Association state tournament, capping off a great season, but more great news arrived for head coach Bryan McDowell after the games were done.
McDowell was named the coach of the year, an award that is voted on by the other coaches in the league.
He talked about what winning that award means to him and what he thought about the team's season overall.
Q: What were some of the high points for the team, and how do you think the team did overall this year?
A: I think the team did really good. We came together really good, and with all the ups and downs with COVID stuff the players responded well and kept an open mind, stayed open minded on everything and the way it went. Yeah I think it was a good season all-around from that aspect.
Q: Regarding your award as coach of the year, what was your initial reaction when you heard you had been chosen?
A: Definitely surprised. I won it a couple years ago and it's a huge honor because it's voted on by the other coaches throughout the league, and I was definitely very shocked. Actually I was talking to the boys, sitting at the awards banquet, and all of a sudden I just heard my name over the microphone and just said, 'What are they talking about, what did I just do?' I was very caught off guard, very honored with the fact that the other coaches in the league, that I have a lot of respect for, that they voted for me so that was pretty cool.
Q: When it comes to coaching overall, what is your style or philosophy when it comes to teaching these guys the game?
A: My big thing is, when I coach, I try to connect to the players. I think there's a lot more to being a coach than just the X's and O's side of the game. I thoroughly believe that if we teach them about the game, that's great, but if they leave playing for us better prepared for the real world, better young men, that's how we measure success. But trying to be there for the players, and with how crazy the world's gotten nowadays, we like to try to, I like to try to make sure they have someone the can go to and talk to. I've been described as, I'm definitely a little bit more hard-nosed, I definitely have expectations for my players, make sure they meet those. I'll be the first to try to correct a problem, but I'm also the first one, when they go out and get it right, I'll be the first one standing there to tell them good job.
Q: When you look at next season, there's a lot of guys coming back, so how do you think the team will be next season.
A: Our three seniors that we lose this year our huge shoes to fill, all three of them, in the locker room and on the ice, are great guys, great players. But with the junior class, we have a very large senior class next year, and those guys, having spent the last couple years with the seniors we've had, I expect them to fill those leadership roles very well. And yeah our new guys that are moving up this year, we move of a pile of guys, we move up a lot of key pieces to where we'll have big numbers next year. We have higher expectations of ourselves every year, and next year's going to be an even more exciting year. We have another very solid team, the team's definitely hungry to get back on top.