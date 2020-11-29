Sloan McPherson, a senior at Savage High School, was one of the star players on the football team that helped the Warriors end a short playoff drought and win a postseason game.
Offensively and defensively, he was a great player, and now he is taking his talents to the next level.
He recently committed to play football at the University of Montana, and these are his words on what helped him make the decision and what he is feeling after committing.
Q: What about Montana’s program and coaching staff attracted you to commit there? What did the coaches tell you about your opportunities there?
A: The program and staff really stood out to me because they have a tradition of success that can only come by having a great coaching staff. Also I know that they will push me to be my best and I have heard from people that have played there that the coaches are really great guys and care about their players.
Q: I know a lot of players from six-man and eight-man teams play in college, but do you expect it to be different going from six-man to full 11-man, or do you think you’ll be able to adapt pretty quickly?
A: It will definitely be a very big adjustment but I will really commit myself to whatever I do and I think I will be able to make the transition without too much trouble.
Q: Do you know which position or positions the coaches are wanting you to play?
A: The coaches have talked of having me play tight end, defensive end, or maybe linebacker. They have just declared me an athlete.
Q: How does it feel to be able to go on and play for one of the biggest programs in the state and compete at a Division I level?
A: I am beyond excited and grateful for my opportunity to play for Montana. Being able to go to Division I is super cool but the fact that I get to stay in my home state and play for my dream school just puts this experience over the top.
Q: Do you know yet what major or field you’re going to study once you get there?
A: When I get there I am going to study Exercise Science. After I complete that degree I hope to be able to go on to chiropractic school.
About a year from now, McPherson will be suiting up for Montana, continuing his football career. The end of the great season McPherson had at Savage only got better with his recent announcement.