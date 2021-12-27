One of the ways the Sidney High School wrestling team gets better and gains experience every year is by competing against out-of-state opponents.
Sidney is a common attendee at national competitions most years, but even during the school seasons, the Eagles go out of their way to face off against schools from other states.
For example, multiple teams from six other states competed at the Eagle Invitational to open this season, and a few weeks ago, the Eagles went to Wyoming for an invitational.
Sidney head coach Guy Melby doesn’t just invite ANY team to his tournament, and to get exceptional talent there, he even goes out of his way to help.
One of the teams who came to the Eagle Invitational in the first weekend of December was Mahomet-Seymour, a co-op school from east-central Illinois.
Mahomet-Seymour is a team Melby has seen at national tournaments before, and the team is often a top contender in its class in Illinois and is ranked again this season.
“We just don’t let anybody come to (our invitational), I hand-pick them,” Melby said.
One summer before the COVID-19 pandemic, Melby talked with Mahomet-Seymour head coach Rob Ledin at a national tournament in Florida, according to The News-Gazette, a newspaper in Champaign, Illinois.
In the News-Gazette story, it states that Melby invited Ledin and his team out to the invitational, but Ledin said they couldn’t afford that trip.
Melby said he would pay for the travel expenses, but Ledin said he thought Melby was joking.
Fast forward to this year, and just prior to the season starting, Melby called Ledin and asked if he was coming.
Ledin said no and that he thought Melby was joking.
Melby wasn’t joking.
Melby covered Mahomet-Seymour’s tournament entry fee, as well as the team’s hotel and food expenses so they could attend.
“I hope it meant a lot,” Melby said.
It did.
In the News-Gazette article, Ledin was nothing but thankful for the help, saying the experience was going to be great for his team.
The whole experience speaks to how helpful and competitive Melby is, but it also shows how much Melby watches other teams.
“We’re not going to get somebody down here that isn’t a class act. I watch for the way they act, I watch for the way their kids act,” Melby said.
Melby’s eye for talented opponents stayed true with the invitation of Mahomet-Seymour, as the team placed sixth out of 16 teams at the invitational, even placing higher than Sidney rivals Laurel and Custer County.