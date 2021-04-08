The Sidney High School wrestling team’s season may have concluded in March, but longtime head coach Guy Melby wasn’t finished picking up accolades.
On Monday, April 5, the Montana Coaches Association released its coach of the year recipients for winter sports among each class, and Melby was named the Class A wrestling Coach of the Year.
Melby said receiving that honor is kind of like winning a state title, and it all comes to 365 days of work you put in toward the goal of winning a state title.
“I guess when you win a state title, the other accolades come, so yeah it’s all good. You know, I get the award, but we got some great assistants in (Ty Graves) and (Nick Lonski). And we got a great family in Sidney wrestling, which everybody should be part of that award,” Melby said.
The recipients of coach of the year honors are voted on by member coaches, and to be recognized by his fellow coaches at this level is a humbling feeling since there are so many great coaches out there, Melby said.
“When you get voted on by them, there’s some mutual respect there. One thing about coaches, we all know what we go through, and we all know the paths we got to take,” he said.
Melby has been at the helm of the SHS wrestling program for over 30 years now and has kept the Eagles relevant throughout his tenure.
This season, the Eagles won their 12th state title in program history, which was also their fourth straight since 2018, the second time the program has won four straight team titles.
Staying dominant for so long requires a lot, but one of the most important things is the family and the culture of wrestling that is alive in Sidney.
That translates into the wrestlers who come through the program. Melby said he has been able to work with great athletes during his career, athletes who are willing to work hard and put in the time.
“Our wrestling system knows how to make successful athletes, successful students. As long as they follow our process, we can get them to where they want to go, and we get kids that will do that” Melby said.
And while part of the job description as a head coach is to help the program grow and be successful, Melby said that part of his philosophy has always been to also make sure he can help his athletes grow as people and be ready for life after high school.
“I think we’ve done a pretty dang good job of getting our student-athletes ready for whatever they meet once they walk through graduation in May, so we feel really good about that part of it and we think they’re prepared. And that’s what we’re all about as educators and coaches, is to try and prepare our kids to be contributing adults. That’s probably more rewarding to me than anything,” Melby said.
Melby, along with the other 16 coaches who received the award in their respective sport and class, will be honored at the 2021 Montana Coaches Association Awards Ceremony on July 29 at CMR High School in Great Falls.