Ali Merritt and Tate Wieferich have been multi-sport athletes at Sidney High School, and now, as the Eagles’ track and field season gets underway, the two will be closing out their high school athletic careers as leaders for their peers.
At the start of the season, the two seniors were announced as the captains for the track and field team, a role they both take seriously and want to excel at.
Merritt said it felt good when she was named one of the captains, adding that it has been fun to be a part of the team the past four years.
Wieferich said it meant a lot to him to be named a captain, and he has a lot of high expectations for himself and his teammates. To be the one to push them to achieve their goals is a great thing, he added.
Merritt competes in the shot put and discus events, and Wieferich competes in running events, for example the 100 meter dash. Their experience in different parts of the sport make them a pretty good pair to lead the team, Merritt said.
“I think we cover the field pretty well. He’s got the track, I got the field, but I think we should be able to work together pretty well,” she said.
Wieferich said he thinks Merritt and himself can lead the team well.
“As long as we keep everyone together, and we just have fun day in and day out, I think we can do good things together as a team,” he said.
Part of the “good” that the team can do is perform well at state, which is the ultimate goal for everyone.
Wieferich said his goal is to compete at state in the 100 meter dash and 200 meter dash, as well as those respective relays. He also mentioned qualifying in the 400 meter run if possible.
“I have high expectations for myself this year, and I think I can get them. I’m going to push for them,” he said.
Merritt has been a state qualifier since her freshman year, and this year, her goal is to be at the top among throwers in the state.
“We have a young and good team that has a lot of potential and skill,” Merritt said.
So far this season, Merritt said she likes what she has seen, and the Eagles have had some good finishes so far.
Unfortunately, with last season being canceled, there is still some work to be done to get back to full form, she added.
So far this season, Merritt and Wieferich have both recorded top-five finishes in their respective events, and both the girl’s team and boy’s team have placed well among other teams at meets.
One of the highlights for the Eagles this season will be their home meet, which is Saturday, April 24, where they get the chance to show what they can do for the home crowd.