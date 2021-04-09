That first win of the season didn’t elude the Sidney High School softball team for long.
The Eagles put on a dominating performance on Thursday, April 8, to defeat visiting Dawson County in what was just the second game of the season for Sidney.
Head coach Frank DiFonzo said getting that first win is a great feeling.
“I’m glad we got the win for these girls. These girls have worked hard for the last month trying to get ready for this, and things are starting to come together for us,” he said.
After a season-opening loss to Custer County on April 2, a 16-5 final, it was the Eagles’ turn to get a big win of their own, which came in the form of a 12-5 rout over Dawson County Thursday.
A big reason for Sidney’s success Thursday was senior pitcher Lexi Metz, who minimized Dawson County’s impact at the plate.
Custer County was able to rattle off a couple of big innings to get the win over Sidney, but Dawon County only had one good inning.
Sidney held a 6-1 lead heading into the third inning, and in the top of the third, Dawson County scored four runs to cut the Sidney lead to 6-5. After that, though, Metz hardly allowed any base runners and no runs, getting the complete game win.
Metz settled in even more after the third inning, hitting her spots more often and getting more “umph” behind her pitches to counteract the wind. She also got her off-speed pitches going and threw off some Dawson County batters.
The wind, in fact, was so strong that it would completely change a pitch’s trajectory at times.
The key for Metz, though, was the first four to five innings, DiFonzo said.
“She only had 62 pitches going into the fifth inning, which is pretty good. So being able to keep her under 100 pitches really helps, she didn’t get tired. Every time you can get a pitcher to pitch the game and not go over 100 pitches you’ve done a pretty good job,” he said.
As was the case with the season opener, Sidney’s hitting also shined in the team’s win Thursday. Up-and-down the lineup, Sidney batters were getting on base constantly and were driving runs in throughout the game.
The bottom of the third was the easiest inning of the game for Dawson County, as the Eagles batters went down one, two, three, but otherwise, Sidney had something going on each inning.
In the fourth, senior Brooke Morrill drove in sophomore Lily Wick, and junior Taylan Hansen drove in Morrill for the team’s two runs in that inning, extending the lead to 8-5.
In the following inning, Metz led off the inning with a walk, and freshman Amaiya Kirn pinch ran for her. Senior Hadley Garsjo came up next and singled to right field, and on a bad throw Kirn and Garsjo were both able to come all the way around and score, giving Sidney a 10-5 lead.
Sophomore Sophie Peters followed that up with a line-drive single, and with junior Trudi Speldrich up, Peters stole second and advanced to third on a bad throw. Speldrich drove in Peters to make the Sidney lead 11-5.
Sidney’s final run came in the bottom of the sixth, as Garsjo once again singled and drove in Kirn, who pinch ran for Metz.
Another part of Sidney’s game that has stood out after the first two games is the Eagles’ baserunning.
The Eagles have consistently been able to steal bases well and have shown heads up baserunning by advancing on bad throws and on wild pitches, which has helped them set up scoring opportunities.
Between the team’s opener and the win Thursday, one thing DiFonzo noticed was an improvement in fielding. He said that errors can be a killer for teams, but the team cut down their errors in Thursday’s win.
Otherwise, DiFonzo likes where the team is headed going forward.
“I’m really pleasantly surprised with them. I think they hang in there. If they make a mistake, they can’t keep dwelling on it, and they seem to be getting past that now,” he said.