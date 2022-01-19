Some big changes were made to Montana High School sports at the Montana High School Association’s annual board meeting on Monday, January 17.
One sport, baseball, has been added as a sanctioned activity under the MHSA, and basketball will see shot clocks be used for games starting next season.
Both of these topics garnered plenty of attention before the meeting actually took place, and according to a story by Luke Shelton on MontanaSports.com, both proposals passed with good majorities.
Starting with basketball, schools across the state will start utilizing a 35 second shot clock for games next year, at both the varsity and sub-varsity level.
To get teams used to the change, the proposal calls for schools to install shot clocks at the end of this season, so teams can use them at summer camps to get used to it.
In total, the MHSA has 159 voting delegates, and only about two dozen voters opposed the proposal, according to Shelton.
There have been discussions for a while about adding the shot clock to the sport in the state. For comparison, schools in North Dakota do have shot clocks currently.
The proposal to add shot clocks was introduced by Great Falls CMR, a Class AA school. The proposal estimates that the purchasing and installing of shot clocks would cost between $5,000 and $10,000 for schools, according to Shelton’s article.
During the annual meeting Monday, the members also voted to sanction high school baseball in the state for the first time since the 1970s, according to Shelton.
Shelton added that prior to the vote, Montana was one of three states without high school baseball, which included Wyoming and South Dakota.
Since the proposal to add baseball was approved, the first baseball season will take place in the spring of 2023.
While the sport is now officially sanctioned, school boards will still have to vote on whether or not they want to pursue fielding a team. There is stil the option of forming a co-op for schools as well.