The Montana High School Association recently approved different directives, requirements and recommendations for specific spring sports and other spring activities.
The sports with specific requirements listed on a press release from the MHSA are track and field, softball, tennis and golf.
Overall, the general requirements and recommendations don’t vary too significantly from how fall and winter sports were conducted. For instance, workouts and practices should still be conducted in pods, everyone needs to wash and sanitize their hands and there is still no out of state competition or teams traveling from out of state for competition allowed, unless those competitions are approved by the MHSA Executive Director.
However, there are some minor changes. For example, social distancing, although still recommended, can be between three and six feet from each person, not just six feet. Also, the MHSA doesn’t blatantly require masks, rather it encourages schools and teams to follow local health guidelines and if masks aren’t required then the MHSA encourages teams to wear them but doesn’t require it.
Additionally, according to the MHSA after tracking and evaluating the current COVID-19 information, the spring season will provide more opportunities than were approved for fall and winter activities.
All spring sports practices began on the scheduled dates.
First contests can be played on the scheduled dates if the required number of practices for that sport is met.
Track and Field
Dual and Triangular meets are recommended and encouraged for track and field teams.
However, multi-team invitational events can be held if the proper protocols are followed including masking when required by local county health and/or the local school district host, proper social distancing practices and teams gathering in their assigned areas only.
There are also limits for meets for the number of teams participating and there are entry limits per event.
The number of teams includes both junior varsity and varsity teams.
For example, five schools enter a meet with JV and Varsity events – that would be 10 teams participating – five JV and five Varsity teams.
If a meet is run with JV and Varsity competition, each one is considered a team (JV and Varsity).
If a meet is varsity only, there can be no JV competition.
If the meet is a Varsity and JV meet, all JV events must be offered.
For dual and triangular meets there is no limit on entries. However for invitationals with four to ten teams there are five entries per team, per event.
If 11 to 20 teams are participating in an invitational then there’s a limit of four entries per team per event.
If 20-25 teams are participating then there’s three entries per team per event. Twenty-five teams is the maximum per meet.
Schools need to check with local county health on holding multi-team events.
Top 10 and Top 8 Track and Field Meets will be allowed because the number of participants is set at 10 or 8 participants per event.
Softball
Contests between two teams, including doubleheaders are encouraged.
Multi-team events will be allowed if held at a complex with more than one field and entry and exit to and from those fields for players is controlled.
Also designated areas for home and visiting fans need to be provided and plans for entry and exit to those areas included.
According to the MHSA, there can’t be common gathering areas for teams and fans (behind backstops, between fields, around a concession area, etc.).
Tennis
Dual meets are recommended and encouraged.
Multi-teams will be allowed if held at a complex with multiple courts and the ability to segregate teams while waiting to play along with entry and exit plans to the courts.
Also, there can’t be common gathering areas for teams and fans.
Golf
Golf dual meets are recommended and encouraged.
Golf can have multiple team events with a limit of 90 golfers.
If a shotgun start is used, the point of entry to the course should be different to access their starting holes.
They cannot gather at the clubhouse before or after a meet.
Players can be assigned to groups by scores during the spring. After the meet, teams must exit to their bus immediately and team and individual scores will be shared with each team.
A shotgun start does not have to be used, however there can’t be any gathering by teams waiting for their tee time (they must stay in their team staging area practicing proper social distancing until called to the tee).
As for warm-ups during multi-team events, if a shotgun start is used, teams can report to their starting hole and use the previous green to practice chipping and putting.
The amount of time allowed will be determined by the meet manager.
If a shotgun start is not used, warmups on the driving range and putting green will not be allowed because of the amount of team members gathering in those areas.
After the meet, teams must exit to their bus immediately and team and individual scores will be shared with each team.
Fans
The attendance of fans at regular season contests will be determined by the school in consultation with their local health department authority. Schools may have to submit a plan for fan attendance to their local health department for approval.
Ultimately, the MHSA states that schools must follow Local Health Department Directives regarding fan attendance (limits, social distancing, enforce the mask requirement if required by local county health, local school host and/or facility, facility cleaning, sanitizing, etc.), travel requirements (bus maximum numbers and mask wearing, etc,) and MHSA sport specific requirements.
Other things to note
According to the press release, the MHSA Executive Board, along with the National Federation of High School Associations, believes the continuation of sports and other activities is crucial to the growth, development and mental and emotional wellness of our Montana youth.
The process utilized to come up with these directives, requirements and recommendations included consultation with national, state and local experts from the CDC, NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC), state and local health departments and input from state activity associations across the country. For spring activities, school’s will follow these MHSA requirements along with the directives from their local health departments.
The MHSA states that their requirements, both general and activity specific, attempt to reduce the possibility of transmission of coronavirus for our student activity participants and for coaches, officials and fans of MHSA activities.
*Some schools may experience quarantines before or during a season – those scheduled contests will be considered “no contest”. If a school refuses to go to a location where contests are allowed it will be considered a forfeit. Districts/Divisions/Classifications will be responsible for determining post season seeding criteria taking into consideration these situations.
*Depending on teams available, post season formats may be adjusted according to those teams able to participate. Alternate formats – playoffs instead of central sites / single loss events / reduced qualifiers / or end of season round robin play with remaining teams. Post Season formats will be determined after review and evaluation of current regular season formats and requirements and considerations.