At the most recent Montana High School Association, on Nov. 23, the executive board for the association approved actions that moved some football teams into new playing levels.
Other teams were approved by the board to remain playing at a certain level of football.
Poplar and Harlem/Turner will now be playing in eight-man football, as approved by the board.
The move for both teams is interesting, as they both played in Class B this season. Poplar was in the Class B East Division, ending the season with an 0-2 overall record, according to 406mtsports.
Harlem/Turner also will be moving from Class B: Harlem/Turner played in the North Division of Class B.
While moving to eight-man, both will stay in those divisions, Poplar in the east, and Harlem-Turner in the north.
The eight-man Eastern Division is home to Fairview and 2020 eight-man state runner-up Scobey, so the division will have another opponent to play next year.
Staying with eight-man football, Plains and Thompson Falls were approved to stay in the eight-man Western Divisional, and Lodge Grass, Lame Deer and St. Labre were approved to stay in the eight-man Eastern Division.
For six-man football, West Yellowstone was approved to now play in six-man football, joining the Western Division. That move will be reviewed after one year.
West Yellowstone previously participated in the Southern Division in eight-man football.
In other action, the MHSA approved Box Elder and Centerville to remain in six-man football. Box Elder competes in the Northern Division, and Centerville competes in the Central Division.
The board also approved other actions at its meeting:
The board approved the reclassification of Great Falls Central Catholic High School from Class B to Class C beginning in 2021-2022. The school’s enrolment has dropped over 25% this year.
Great Falls Central will be placed in District 8C for basketball and track and field, the Class C Division for cross country, the Western Division for golf, District 6C for volleyball and will remain in the Northern Division for eight-player football.
The school will also remain in the Eastern Division for Class B-C softball, the Northwest Division for B-C tennis and the Eastern Division for Class B-C Wrestling.
The board approved the establishment of a Student Leadership/Advisory Committee.
After looking at reports regarding the recently-held state events for cross country, golf, football, volleyball and soccer, the board and MHSA staff send their gratitude and their appreciation to all the personnel and venues that hosted the successful events.