The Montana High School Association discussed some changes to Montana sports at its meeting on November 22.
Some of the changes don’t affect teams in the area, but other changes will have minor effects on sports teams in the area.
On top of that, there were a few things the board approved that affect the state’s sports as a whole.
Here is a look at what the MHSA approved at its executive board meeting.
Wrestling
Weigh-ins are a normal and necessary part of the sport of wrestling, and they are going to see a change starting in the 2022-2023 season.
The board approved a motion to make weigh-ins for regular season tournaments take place the night prior to competition.
For example, a tournament that takes place on a Friday and Saturday will have weigh-ins on Thursday night at the home school and Friday night at the tournament site.
For the state tournament, weigh-ins would take place Thursday and Friday nights on-site.
Volleyball
Something that came into effect during the 2020 season, during the pandemic, will return as a normal part of the game starting in 2022.
The board approved the change to volleyball that the benches will not rotate during the match, meaning teams will stay on one side during the match.
The board also decided that the three-minute period between sets will stay the same, but if both teams are back on the court and ready to go before the three minutes is up, play may resume early.
Lastly, varsity teams will still get 20 minutes for warmups, but sub-varsity teams will only get 15 minutes, a reduced amount from previous years.
Track and Field
A couple changes will take effect starting this year for track and field, pending final approval:
- Set/adjust the starting heights lower on Monday following divisional track meets. The height is to be set based upon approximately the top 12 qualifying heights advancing to state.
- If a change from the original relay card is made, the coach must obtain an alternate relay card from the meet referee and turn it into the marshal by final call of the event.
Enrollment Changes
The MHSA approved some changes to the enrollment classifications for MHSA schools.
Regarding school reclassification, the following measures will be used to classify schools from now on: Class AA, 801-plus; Class A, 301 to 800; Class B, 101 to 300; Class C, 1-100.
Moving schools to a higher or lower class will be based on two consecutive years of count, and schools will be allowed to appeal any decision made to the executive director/executive board.
On top of that, there are a couple other things to keep in mind with the changes.
They are as follows:
Any school that exceeds the enrollment range for that classification may petition to play at the level below their current placement. The Executive Board will apply the following criteria when evaluating the request:
- a) Current enrollment and future enrollment projections – including using percentage changes and those trends
- b) Roster sizes for each sponsored sport
- c) Success factor in the current placement for each sponsored sport,
- d) Success factor (including win/loss record and other relevant information) in the current placement for each sponsored sport over the last five years.
Schools can petition to remain in a higher classification for a minimum of two years if they can demonstrate competitiveness at the varsity level in the higher classification.