With the winter sports now here, it means a little bit of a different schedule for things.
Now, instead of always waiting for the weekend, games and events are happening in the middle of the week, a nice change of pace.
With more games at different times, it leads to as midweek roundup sometimes, and here is the first of the winter season.
SidneyPossibly the biggest news of the week for Sidney was the first athlete at the high school signing to play a sport in college.
Senior Matt Hansen, who was the leader for the boy’s golf team in the fall, signed to continue his golfing career at the University of Providence in Great Falls.
Hansen said that it’s been a goal of his to play in college the last couple years, especially in his senior season, where he said he realized that he could play at the collegiate level.
“The way they go about things, they like the team to be family-oriented, have the whole experience kind of be with each other and build a chemistry. That’s what appealed to me,” Hansen said about the university.
He added that he will be studying business administration, and he said that he was looking for a smaller school because he thought it would be a better fit for him.
Hansen said that going into the program, his long game is the better part of his skillset, and the thing he will be looking to improve is his short game, which will get better with time, he added.
More Sidney athletes are sure to sign to play in college, but Hansen will have the honor of being the first of this class to do so.
Moving to the hardwood, the basketball teams split games against Custer County but both played well.
The girl’s basketball team clutched out a win at home on Tuesday, 51-48, and the boy’s team lost 56-42 on the road.
The score was close in the last minute of the game, and the Lady Eagles got a go-ahead basket by Jenna Anderson to take the advantage and hold on to it for the win.
Although the boy’s team lost, they played well and are continuing to improve as the season goes along, and once more shots start falling for the Eagles, they will rack up some more wins.
The Sidney/Fairview wrestling team also picked up a win, defeating Fergus 48-13. The team continues a dominant start to the season and is showing no signs of slowing down.
Fairview/Richey-LambertThe Warriors and Fusion basketball teams clashed on Tuesday, with each school coming away with a win.
The Richey-Lambert girl’s basketball team won 44-24, and the Fairview boy’s basketball team won 57-45.
For the winners in these games, they showed what they are capable of.
Richey-Lambert’s girl’s basketball team returned a lot of talent and athleticism, so this win is a sign of what they are capable of.
For Fairview’s boy’s basketball team, it’s a reminder to everyone that they were co-state champions last year, and they still have plenty of talent to throw at you.
This is not to discredit the Fairview girl’s team or the Fusion boy’s team, however because both have a lot of returning talent as well and will be tough teams to beat throughout the season. Watch out for all four teams as the season goes along.