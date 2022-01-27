Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Sidney High School cheer team will host a cheer camp for younger kids and students.

The Mini Eaglettes camp, hosted by the SHS cheer team, will be held on Friday, February 4 at Sidney High School.

Students from kindergarten through eighth grade will be able to participate. The first session of the camp will last from 9 a.m. through 12 p.m., and the second part will last from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Forms are needed for the camp, and anyone who needs the forms can contact the cheer team's head coach, Tayler Lange.

Tags

Load comments