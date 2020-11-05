It had been at least four years since the Savage High School football team won a playoff game.
The proof is in the roster: not one player, not even the seniors on the team, had ever been to the playoffs.
One of the first things Savage Head Coach Michael Bender said before the season was that the team’s goal is playoffs. Every team wants to get to the postseason of course, but Bender said the seniors wanted that feeling.
And they got it.
Not only did they get to the playoffs, but they got a home game in the first round and defeated Tri-Cities 57-14.
The Warriors lost a week later, signaling the end of their season, but the goal that was laid out since the beginning of the season was accomplished.
“It was really exciting because we all knew we could do it. We all worked toward that goal our whole career and with it being our last chance we all stepped up and it was really really exciting to accomplish that,” said Sloan McPherson, one of three seniors on the team.
This is the first year Bender was the head coach of the high school team, but he brought with him experience and an attitude that helped the team.
He said that when he talked with the team after taking over the position, he told them that they were going to have a structured offense and defense this season.
Looking at the Warriors’ results from their games this season, it would be safe to say that they were a well-oiled machine, with every part knowing what their role is and getting the job done.
The pinnacle of the system was, of course, the win over Tri-Cities.
Savage’s defense pressured the backfield a lot and made stops at the line of scrimmage, and the offense executed plays perfectly and ran up the score.
The Warriors played the way the game plan laid it out on paper, and it resulted in a successful season for them.
Bender brought the attitude and set the tone with the team when he got the job, and the team responded well, he said.
What really made things go was the fact that the players bought into the system, Bender added.
McPherson added that the players adjusted to the new system pretty fast.
“We started off simple and slowly adding plays as the weeks went by really made it easy for us all to pick up,” McPherson said.
Getting a new coach can always be a tough thing for athletes, having to get used to a different style and learn some new things even.
But for Savage, they have known Bender for awhile.
Bender said he has coached the players since they were little, and to watch them get to the point they did and accomplish their goal was fun, he added.
“It really did help that he coached us in the past because he knew how to bring the best. Also having him coach for so many years it was nice having that connection where we know he’s always got our backs and we have his,” McPherson added.
There was a mentality among the team of keeping each other accountable as well.
McPherson said the players had faith in and trusted each other.
“When everyone is making sure others get done what they need is when we really started rolling,” he said.
Looking back on the season, Bender reflected on the attitude and motivation that the team brought.
He said that the team didn’t play a whole lot of games, but he said they played each one like it was their last.
That was certainly the case for the seniors.
“What kept us moving forward for us seniors we knew it was our last shot to make a run. The attitude we brought helped motivate the other players on the team,” McPherson said.
Savage had a very talented roster this year, led by seniors Gentry Conradsen, Logan Nelson and McPherson. The three have been close friends for a long time, and that connection grew and showed out on the field.
“We have been a group of tough kids that always worked our hardest. We may not have always been the best teams but our mentality was to always be the team that never quit,” McPherson said.
Even though the team will be losing that much talent and experience, Bender said he is excited because Savage has some good young talent that will get to step up next season.
The other plus is that now there are players on the roster who have playoff experience, so the team knows way ahead of time what it takes to get back to the postseason.