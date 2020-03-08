BANTAM 70 - Eva Peterson's place is 1st and has scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 - Eva Peterson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Brailey Brownell (Legends of Gold MT) (Fall 0:25)
Round 2 - Eva Peterson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Brailey Brownell (Legends of Gold MT) (Fall 0:35)
SCHOOLGIRL 125 - Aiyana Kirn's place is 1st and has scored 21.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Aiyana Kirn (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Aiyana Kirn (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jacee Richardson (Circle) (Fall 2:32)
Semifinal - Aiyana Kirn (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Sierra Freedenburg (Cut Bank) (Maj 12-4)
1st Place Match - Aiyana Kirn (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Brady Boll (Whitefish Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:15)