The Montana basketball teams will start the upcoming season without fans for their home games at Dahlberg Arena.
The Lady Griz are scheduled to host four games in Missoula in December, including their Big Sky Conference openers against Southern Utah on Dec. 3 and 5.
The Grizzlies, who are still finalizing their non-conference slate, are not currently scheduled to play at home until Dec. 31, when they host Northern Colorado.
The no-fans policy could change later in the season to reduced crowds based on guidance from the Missoula City-County Health Department.
“We appreciate the work of the Missoula City-County Health Department and are excited our student-athletes will once again compete in Missoula,” said Director of Athletics Kent Haslam.
“Our student-athletes and coaches love playing in front of Griz fans. They are what make this place so special, and it will be strange playing without them in the building.
“But as we start back up again, it is best we do so without crowds for the time being.”
Montana’s home games can be watched on Pluto TV, channel 1006. Lady Griz games, with Shawn Tiemann on the call, can be listened to on KMPT (99.7 FM, 930 AM). Griz games, with Riley Corcoran, can be heard on the Grizzly Sports Radio Network.