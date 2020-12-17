Sloan signing

Sloan McPherson was one of 19 high school football players to sign letters of intent to play football at the University of Montana.

Not much has been normal in 2020, and that includes the college football recruitment process.

But despite a lingering recruitment dead period issued by the NCAA during the Covid-19 pandemic, Montana head coach Bobby Hauck adding 19 players to the Grizzly Roster on the first day of the national early signing period.

With coaches unable to travel to see prospects and the quality of high school football in Montana being particularly high this season, the Grizzlies' incoming class features a total of 15 in-state signees.

"Versatility" is a featured word in this year's signing class, with five players penciled in to line up on offense, nine slatted to play defense, four overall athletes, and one specialist making up the player breakdown.

"Obviously, it was a strange year in terms of recruiting. It was just different than anything we've ever encountered. We've been in a recruiting dead period since last March, and that made it really difficult. It's tough to get to know kids – it's probably impossible to get to know kids – especially if they're not local. So, it's strange in that regard, and with the NCAA giving every player on our current roster a pause in their eligibility, there weren't' many opportunities to recruit kids.There just weren't many scholarships and weren't many walk-on opportunities," said Hauck.

"But despite all that, I think we did really well with this class. We're bursting at the seams in terms of number of players, which will be the case next fall. But, I'm excited about bringing this group of kids in."

Six of Montana's in-state recruits hail from Missoula, with five coming in from the class AA state champion Sentinel Spartans. Highlighting the signees for the Spartans are the State Offensive and Defensive MVPs in Camden Sirmon and Geno Leonard, with the Western AA Defensive Co-MVP Soren Syvrud joining the class as well.

"Fifteen of our nineteen recruits being from Montana really fires me up.," Hauck added.

"It really speaks to the quality of Montana high school football and the coaching that goes on in this state. But I think it also speaks to our commitment to Montana and Montana high school kids. So, when that plan comes together, I think it's a good day for the state of Montana, and I think it's a good day for the Montana Grizzlies."

Another overarching theme of the Grizzlies incoming class is family ties. Twin brothers Brady and Padraig Lang come to Missoula from Bozeman, who will now be the second set of twins on the team with Bryson and Braydon Deming.

In addition to the Langs and Demings, the addition of Ben McGourin and Colter Janacaro gives the Grizzlies five sets of brothers currently suiting up for Montana, with Marcus and Trevor Welnel also playing together. The team would have a sixth pair of brothers, but Camden Sirmon's older brother Cy graduated a year ago.

The list doesn't include other players with deep family ties to the program like Jace Klucewich, Jake Olson, and TJ Rausch who had parents play football or basketball at UM, and Camden Capser, Geno Leonard, and Soren Syvrud, who each had uncles play football for the Griz.

The early signing period continues through Dec. 18. Following that date, teams will not be able to sign players until Feb. 3.

Montana Incoming Class of 2021

No. First Last

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

Hometown/Previous School

1 Daniel Britt

QB

5-11

185

Las Vegas, Nev./Liberty HS

2 Liam Brown

OL

6-5

307

Beaverton, Ore./Sunset HS

3 Camden Capser

K

6-2

165

Billings, Mont./Central Catholic HS

4 Kellen Detrick

DL

6-3

230

Havre, Mont./Havre HS

5 Zac Evans

ATH

6-0

230

Helena, Mont./Helena HS

6 Colter Janacaro

RB

5-11

205

Missoula, Mont./Big Sky HS

7 Jace Klucewich

S

5-10

175

Frenchtown, Mont./Sentinel HS

8 Brady Lang

S

6-1

175

Bozeman, Mont./Senior HS

9 Padraig Lang

S

6-1

185

Bozeman, Mont./Senior HS

10 Geno Leonard

LB

5-11

225

Missoula, Mont./Sentinel HS

11 Corby Mann

DL

6-5

220

Red Lodge, Mont./Red Lodge HS

12 Declan McCabe

OL

6-4

240

Waco, Texas/Midway HS

13 Ben McGourin

DL

6-2

215

Cheney, Wash./Cheney HS

14 Sloan McPherson

DL

6-4

230

Savage, Mont./Savage HS

15 Jake Olson

TE

6-7

251

Butte, Mont./Butte HS

16 T.J. Rausch

ATH

6-3

185

Missoula, Mont./Sentinel HS

17 Camden Sirmon

ATH

6-1

195

Missoula, Mont./Sentinel HS

18 Dylan Smith

DL

6-4

230

Whitehall, Mont./Whitehall HS

19 Soren Syvrud

ATH

6-0

185

Missoula, Mont./Sentinel HS

