Not much has been normal in 2020, and that includes the college football recruitment process.
But despite a lingering recruitment dead period issued by the NCAA during the Covid-19 pandemic, Montana head coach Bobby Hauck adding 19 players to the Grizzly Roster on the first day of the national early signing period.
With coaches unable to travel to see prospects and the quality of high school football in Montana being particularly high this season, the Grizzlies' incoming class features a total of 15 in-state signees.
"Versatility" is a featured word in this year's signing class, with five players penciled in to line up on offense, nine slatted to play defense, four overall athletes, and one specialist making up the player breakdown.
"Obviously, it was a strange year in terms of recruiting. It was just different than anything we've ever encountered. We've been in a recruiting dead period since last March, and that made it really difficult. It's tough to get to know kids – it's probably impossible to get to know kids – especially if they're not local. So, it's strange in that regard, and with the NCAA giving every player on our current roster a pause in their eligibility, there weren't' many opportunities to recruit kids.There just weren't many scholarships and weren't many walk-on opportunities," said Hauck.
"But despite all that, I think we did really well with this class. We're bursting at the seams in terms of number of players, which will be the case next fall. But, I'm excited about bringing this group of kids in."
Six of Montana's in-state recruits hail from Missoula, with five coming in from the class AA state champion Sentinel Spartans. Highlighting the signees for the Spartans are the State Offensive and Defensive MVPs in Camden Sirmon and Geno Leonard, with the Western AA Defensive Co-MVP Soren Syvrud joining the class as well.
"Fifteen of our nineteen recruits being from Montana really fires me up.," Hauck added.
"It really speaks to the quality of Montana high school football and the coaching that goes on in this state. But I think it also speaks to our commitment to Montana and Montana high school kids. So, when that plan comes together, I think it's a good day for the state of Montana, and I think it's a good day for the Montana Grizzlies."
Another overarching theme of the Grizzlies incoming class is family ties. Twin brothers Brady and Padraig Lang come to Missoula from Bozeman, who will now be the second set of twins on the team with Bryson and Braydon Deming.
In addition to the Langs and Demings, the addition of Ben McGourin and Colter Janacaro gives the Grizzlies five sets of brothers currently suiting up for Montana, with Marcus and Trevor Welnel also playing together. The team would have a sixth pair of brothers, but Camden Sirmon's older brother Cy graduated a year ago.
The list doesn't include other players with deep family ties to the program like Jace Klucewich, Jake Olson, and TJ Rausch who had parents play football or basketball at UM, and Camden Capser, Geno Leonard, and Soren Syvrud, who each had uncles play football for the Griz.
The early signing period continues through Dec. 18. Following that date, teams will not be able to sign players until Feb. 3.
Montana Incoming Class of 2021
No. First Last
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
Hometown/Previous School
1 Daniel Britt
QB
5-11
185
Las Vegas, Nev./Liberty HS
2 Liam Brown
OL
6-5
307
Beaverton, Ore./Sunset HS
3 Camden Capser
K
6-2
165
Billings, Mont./Central Catholic HS
4 Kellen Detrick
DL
6-3
230
Havre, Mont./Havre HS
5 Zac Evans
ATH
6-0
230
Helena, Mont./Helena HS
6 Colter Janacaro
RB
5-11
205
Missoula, Mont./Big Sky HS
7 Jace Klucewich
S
5-10
175
Frenchtown, Mont./Sentinel HS
8 Brady Lang
S
6-1
175
Bozeman, Mont./Senior HS
9 Padraig Lang
S
6-1
185
Bozeman, Mont./Senior HS
10 Geno Leonard
LB
5-11
225
Missoula, Mont./Sentinel HS
11 Corby Mann
DL
6-5
220
Red Lodge, Mont./Red Lodge HS
12 Declan McCabe
OL
6-4
240
Waco, Texas/Midway HS
13 Ben McGourin
DL
6-2
215
Cheney, Wash./Cheney HS
14 Sloan McPherson
DL
6-4
230
Savage, Mont./Savage HS
15 Jake Olson
TE
6-7
251
Butte, Mont./Butte HS
16 T.J. Rausch
ATH
6-3
185
Missoula, Mont./Sentinel HS
17 Camden Sirmon
ATH
6-1
195
Missoula, Mont./Sentinel HS
18 Dylan Smith
DL
6-4
230
Whitehall, Mont./Whitehall HS
19 Soren Syvrud
ATH
6-0
185
Missoula, Mont./Sentinel HS