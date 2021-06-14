BOW Sampler DayJoin the Becoming an Outdoors Woman program for a day of learning and fun! During this event you will sample multiple outdoor activities with gear provided! Our experienced instructors will help guide you through each station and all classes are designed for beginners. Lunch will be provided. You will take a total of three sessions during the day. Registration required. For more information and to register visit: https://fwp.mt.gov/education/becoming-an-outdoors-woman
Mussel Fouled Vessels
All watercraft inspection stations are open, and inspectors are seeing more boats than ever. More than 25,000 vessels have been inspected this year and 27 boats have been intercepted transporting zebra or quagga mussels.
Staffing at stations continues to be a challenge for both FWP and partners’ stations, but to date operations have been maintained.
See what inspections stations are finding: Watercraft Inspection Dashboard (updated weekly).
Find watercraft inspection station locations and hours of operation at CleanDrainDryMT.com.
Report Invasive SpeciesFWP staff received a report in May of a crayfish that had something that appeared to be zebra mussels on it in East Fork Reservoir outside of Lewistown. Survey staff deployed to the area to conduct mussel early detection sampling, crayfish trapping and snorkeling surveys. What was found was something that our staff had never before observed. Native crayfish had native pea clams attached to their feet. Apparently, the native clams are in such high densities in some areas that crayfish step on them. The clams clamp down on the crayfish’s feet giving them clam clogs.
The AIS program encourages everyone to be on the lookout for AIS or any other suspicious aquatic organisms. If you find a suspected AIS please: 1) Take a photo, 2) Grab a specimen, 3) Note the location, AND 4) Report it by calling 406-444-2440 or report it online here: Report Suspected AIS. The more people are looking for AIS the better chance there is of detecting new populations early. Early detection increases the chances of reducing spread and improves the likelihood of successful eradication. Be on the lookout for AIS.