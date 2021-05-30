Live bait fishing regulations vary across the state
With fishing season in full swing across Montana, anglers need to keep in mind some important regulations pertaining to live bait. Regulations differ across fishing districts; anglers should make sure to understand the regulations for the area and waterbody they are fishing.
For all districts —Western, Central and Eastern — the following regulations apply:
Live animals such as meal worms, red worms, night crawlers, leeches, maggots, crayfish, reptiles, amphibians and insects may be used as bait on all waters not restricted to artificial lures only.
Leeches may only be imported into Montana from FWP-approved leech dealers. Anglers who import leeches must have in their possession a receipt from the approved out-of-state leech dealer when fishing with leeches in Montana. A list of approved out-of-state leech dealers may be obtained from FWP by calling 406-452-6181.
Private Land/Public Wildlife Advisory Committee to meet June 9, 10 in Helena
The Private Land/Public Wildlife (PL/PW) Advisory Committee will meet on June 9 and 10 in Helena at the new DNRC Building ground floor conference room at 1539 11th Avenue. On June 9, PL\PW will meet from 8:30 to 4:30 p.m., and on June 10, PL/PW will meet from 8:30 to 4 p.m. If attending in-person, the practice of social distancing is required. For those unable to attend in-person, the meeting will also be streamed live on the FWP website at https://fwp.mt.gov/plpw. A time for public comment has been set for 10:45 a.m. on June 9 and 2:30 p.m. on June 10.
Montana Trail Stewardship Grant Program seeks public comment on 2021 recommended awards
Comments accepted through June 18
Montana State Parks seeks public comments on recommended Montana Trail Stewardship Grant Program (MTSGP) awards for the current 2021 grant cycle. Public comment on the recommended awards is open through Friday, June 18, at 5 p.m.
Montana State Parks administers the MTSGP, a new program funded through a portion of Montana’s light motor vehicle registration fee. The program provides grant funding for trail and trail-related projects across the state. Eligible projects include development and rehabilitation work on urban, rural and backcountry trails; construction of community trails; and snowmobile and cross-country ski trail maintenance and grooming operations.