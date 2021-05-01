The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks is always busy, with more news and events happening week-after-week.
Here is an update on a few things Montana FWP is involved with that you should know about.
Bowhunter Education Classes
During the last year, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks offered hunter and bowhunter education classes online due to COVID concerns. More than 17,000 Montanans completed the online courses since last Spring, which is nearly double the number of students in a typical year.
“The biggest increase we saw was among adult bowhunter education students,” said FWP outdoor skills and safety supervisor Wayde Cooperider. “It seems the online courses were popular with our students.”
Because of the popularity of the online classes and to meet customer expectations for a diverse offering of hunter and bowhunter education courses, Montana FWP will continue to offer online courses for students turning age 12 and older, with the option of an in-person field day. Students will also have the choice of in-person courses taught by certified volunteer instructors.
In-person classes will be scheduled to start after June 1, depending on interest, venue availability and COVID-protocols. A field day will be included with these in-person classes. More information about these classes will be available soon.
“Volunteer instructors are the cornerstone of hunter and bowhunter education in Montana,” Cooperider said. “We will continue to emphasize the value of in-person instruction and field days and look to work with our instructors at ways we can add value for students to this part of our courses.”
FWP’s online course is certified by the International Hunter Education Association. To sign up for online hunter ed or for in-person classes when they become available, visit online at fwp.mt.gov/hunt/education.
World Migratory Bird Day
In honor of World Migratory Bird Day, which is May 8, staff from Montana WILD and Montana Discovery Foundation will host two virtual bird trivia events using the platform Zoom. Be prepared to have you bird knowledge tested.
The first event is May 4 at 7 p.m., and it will be kid-friendly and great for the whole family.
The second event is for adults and is May 6 at 7 p.m.
Each event will consist of three rounds, and participants will have the opportunity to virtually meet a Raptor Ambassador from the Montana WILD Wildlife Center between each round.
Space is limited to 15 teams per event. To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Corie Rice at corie.rice@mt.gov or 406-444-9941.