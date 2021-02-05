For all of the heartbreak Montana has experienced this season, the Grizzlies were finally on the winning end of a tight basketball game on Thursday night, defeating Portland State, 70-64, in overtime.
Montana led for just more than 3 minutes of regulation, and needed a little bit of help – a couple of times – in the final seconds just to get to overtime.
The Grizzlies trailed by three, 54-51, with under 30 seconds to play, after missing a pair of free throws. Montana’s first break, though, came on Portland State’s in-bounds pass, when the Vikings turned the ball over and gave Montana another offensive opportunity.
Instead of going for the tie, Montana quickly drove to the basket, but the Grizzlies’ layup didn’t fall, giving the ball back to the Vikings. After the Grizzlies were unable to steal the inbounds pass again, their only remaining option was to foul, sending Portland State’s John Hall to the free-throw line one make away from icing the game.
Instead, Hall missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity, and after the loose ball was tipped around by Derrick Carter-Hollinger, it was secured by Michael Steadman, who passed the ball up to Brandon Whitney, who slung it to fellow freshman Robby Beasley III.
Beasley took one dribble before launching a 28-foot prayer that swooshed through the net as time expired.
The shot set the game to overtime, and Montana never looked back, scoring first and never trailing in the extended period.
“Everything that could happen happened,” seventh-year head coach Travis DeCuire said. “But we won, and that’s what is amazing about it. It’s good to see the guys grit it out and find a way to make it happen.”
Prior to overtime, Montana led on just three occasions: 3-0, 3-2 and 26-25 – the last lead coming by the halftime score.
Despite never leading over the final 19 minutes of regulation, Montana never let Portland State pull away either. The Grizzlies always stayed within eight points, including five or fewer for the final 8 minutes. Montana trailed by just three after a Steadman layup cut the score to 40-37 with 3:37 to play, and Brandon Whitney made it a one-point game, 50-49, after stealing the ball at midcourt and taking it to the hoop.
Montana, though, shot 0-for-2 with a turnover – in addition to two missed free throws – over the next 3 minutes, until Beasley’s game-tying 3-pointer.
Four Grizzlies were in double figures for scoring, with Beasley and Whitney each reaching 14, and Kyle Owens and Steadman totaling 12 apiece. Junior Cameron Parker finished the night with six assists, while six different Grizzlies secured four or more rebounds, led by Carter-Hollinger’s season-high eight. As a team, Montana was able to out-rebound Portland State, 41-37, despite the Vikings entering the night ranked 18th nationally for the category.
Montana shot .452 from the floor, and was able to win even though it took 16 fewer shots than the Vikings. Portland State forced Montana into 24 turnovers – a season high – which led to 24 Vikings points.
The win was Montana’s first overtime victory since an equally improbable win in March 2018 vs. Northern Colorado (Big Sky semifinals), and snapped the Grizzlies’ six-game losing streak in overtime. It was Montana’s second game in a row that went to an extended period.
Quoting DeCuire
“The fortunes hadn’t been on our side of the coin up to this point, so it’s a positive. It’s a growing experience on a positive, which we needed. And we will take what we can get.”
“We knew we were beating ourselves for 37 minutes. We were giving them so many extra possessions. But what we didn’t do was lack effort, and we kept grinding. That was one of the things that has been a focus of ours the last two weeks: playing through the adversity, having each other’s backs and enjoying others’ success.”
“Toughness is what it takes to win in chaos. Portland State wants to play in chaos, and when you are not used to playing chaotic, because it’s not your style, it’s hard because you can’t implement it in practice to prepare for it. It took us a while to settle down.”