Weber State entered Thursday night on a hot streak, winners of four consecutive games and tied for first place in the Big Sky Conference standings. Montana, however, was the hot team on Thursday, defeating the Wildcats in impressive fashion, 80-67.
Montana jumped out to a 16-8 lead and never slowed down, trailing at just one point, for a total of 14 seconds. The Grizzlies did so by clicking on both sides of the ball.
On offense, Montana shot .526 from the floor and scored 80 points, a regulation season high against Division-I competition. Its defense was even better. Playing against a Weber State team that ranked seventh nationally for scoring, Montana limited the Wildcats to 67 points, Weber State’s second-lowest total of the season and 18 points below its season average.
While Weber State’s scoring totals have been impressive, averaging 84.5 points per game and eclipsing 80 in seven of the past eight contests entering the night, the Wildcats have been among the nation’s best for a variety of offensive categories.
Weber State ranked 10th in the NCAA for shooting percentage (.503), but was out-shot .526 to .440
Weber State ranked second nationally for 3-point shooting percentage, but shot just 3-of-14 (.214), while Montana made a season-high nine 3-pointers, and did so on .500 shooting. The three made 3-pointers and .214 percentage were both Weber State’s second-lowest totals of the season.
Weber State ranked in the top 60 nationally for field-goal defense, but Montana’s .526 shooting percentage was the best by a Weber State opponent this season.
“Defense wins games, I don’t know that I can put it any better than that,” head coach Travis DeCuire said. “Our guys were tuned in to the scout, we made a few adjustments to some of the things that we’ve been struggling with in the past, but we were locked in on the defensive end.”
Montana scored on its opening possession of the game and was able to quickly extend its lead while holding Weber State to one made basket on its first 14 possessions (1-for-10 with four turnovers). The Wildcats had one brief run, scoring nine consecutive points to hold a brief 17-16 lead with 8 minutes, 43 seconds remaining in the first half, but the Grizzlies took the lead 14 seconds later and never looked back, leading for the final 28:29 of the contest.
Montana took a five-point lead into halftime, which expanded to double digits just 2:16 into the second half, with senior Michael Steadman scoring five straight points. Just as it did in the first half, Montana’s defense clamped down on Weber State, forcing the Wildcats to miss their first three shot attempts, in addition to a turnover, to open the second stanza.
Montana led by double figures for the majority of the second half, including by as many as 16 points.
Sophomore Kyle Owens, who scored 11 of Montana’s first 13 points, finished the night with a career-high 27. The sophomore shot 11-of-16 from the field and connected on a career-best four 3-pointers – three from the exact same spot in front of Montana’s bench.
Coming off the bench, Cameron Parker (15) and Josh Bannan (13) were also in double figures, contributing the majority of Montana’s 33 bench points.
Parker did his damage by being a pass-first threat. The junior – who ranks third in Big Sky play for assists – finished the night with six assists compared to just one turnover. But many times while driving to the basket, Weber State’s players sagged off expecting the pass, which opened a clear lane for Parker who made six of his seven shot attempts, including both from 3-point range.
Bannan has scored in double figures seven times as a true freshman, but more recently had struggled offensively, missing 12 of 13 shot attempts over a five-game span over the past month. Not only did Bannan bust his slump on Thursday, but the Aussie was perfect, shooting 6-of-6, including a 3-pointer.
As proud as DeCuire was of Bannan’s offense, though, he was even higher on his defense.
“He was phenomenal on both sides of the floor,” DeCuire said. “The biggest thing for him, (Seikou Sisoho) Jawara was on fire in the first half, but Bannan went on him and gave us a chance. Bannan played a very balanced game on both sides and we’ve been needing that out of him all year. That’s your wild card.”
Sisoho Jawara started the game 6-of-8 from the field, but with Bannan guarding him in the second half, he was held to just two more makes.
In many ways, Thursday was a season-defining win for the Griz, who took down a championship contender that had won four consecutive games. Now will be the bigger test.
Montana has now won four consecutive games on Thursdays, but is winless in Big Sky games on Saturdays (0-5).
“As good as we were tonight, we need to be better on Saturday,” DeCuire said. “They’ll make adjustments, and we need to be ready.”
Game Notables
In a battle of the top two teams in Big Sky Conference history, Montana won for the seventh time in the past eight meetings vs. Weber State. The Grizzlies have won 13 of the past 14 games in Missoula.
Montana and Weber State rank first and second in Big Sky history for all-time wins, conference championships, NCAA tournament berths and attendance. At least one of the two teams has played in the past 10 Big Sky tournament championship games, with the two teams playing each other four times.
Montana limited Weber State to 67 points, the Wildcats’ second-lowest point total of the season and 18 points below their season average.
Weber State ranked seventh nationally for scoring (84.5 points per game) and had eclipsed 80 points in seven of its past eight games.
Weber State ranked 10th nationally for shooting (.503) but was limited to a .440 clip.
Weber State thrives from 3-point range, ranking second nationally with a .410 3-point shooting percentage and 25th with 9.5 triples made per game. The Grizzlies held Weber State to three makes on 14 attempts (.214) – both totals were the second-lowest of the season for Weber State.
Conversely, Montana scored 80 points, its highest regulation total against a Division-I opponent this season.
Montana shot .526 from the floor, a season best for a Weber State opponent. The Wildcats entered the game ranked 57th nationally for field-goal defense.
Montana made a season-high nine 3-pointers, and did so on .500 shooting (9-of-18). Five different Grizzlies connected from long range.
Montana jumped out to a 16-8 lead and trailed at just one point (17-16) for a total of 14 seconds. The Grizzlies led for the final 28 minutes of the game, by as many as 16 points.
Montana had 19 assists on 30 made baskets.
Montana recorded five blocked shots, its third-highest total of the season. Five different Grizzlies contributed.
Sophomore Kyle Owens scored a career-high 27 points, shooting 11-of-16 from the field.
Owens scored 11 of Montana’s first 13 points, allowing the Grizzlies to jump out to an early lead.
Owens shot 4-of-5 from the 3-point range, doing so despite entering the night with just nine made 3-pointers on the season and 19 for his career.
Owens played a team-high 35 minutes.
Junior Cameron Parker made six of his seven shot attempts to finish with 15 points. Ten of the points came in the second half.
Parker shot 2-of-2 from 3-point range, giving him 13 3-pointers on the season. He has made 12 of his past 17 3-point attempts, and on the season is shooting .591 from long range (13-of-22) after shooting .293 (12-of-43) a season ago.
In addition to his scoring, Parker tallied six assists compared to one turnover. The junior ranks third in Big Sky play for assists.
Freshman Josh Bannan was a perfect 6-of-6 from the floor, scoring 13 points. He also added four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Four of his makes came in the second half.
Bannan shot 1-of-13 from Jan. 14-Feb. 4, but is starting to find his groove, making three of five shots last Saturday at Portland State, before Thursday’s 6-for-6 performance.
Senior Michael Steadman scored nine points, including five straight points to open the second half, which extended the Grizzlies’ lead to double figures. He also added four rebounds.
Freshman Brandon Whitney had a career-high six assists (compared to one turnover) and recorded a personal-best (and team-most) six rebounds.
Sophomore Derrick Carter-Hollinger earned his first start since Dec. 3, marking the sixth consecutive game that the Grizzlies have used a different starting five. Carter-Hollinger scored two points, collected two rebounds, stole a pass and blocked a shot.
Montana won for the first time this season when shooting fewer free throws or making fewer free throws. The Grizzlies were still efficient from the line (11-of-13).
Montana was even with Weber State on the glass (29 to 29) and for turnovers (12 to 12).