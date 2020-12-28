The Montana men’s tennis team begins its road back to the Big Sky Championship tournament on Jan. 23, with the rollout of the 2021 spring duals season, head coach Jason Brown announced on Dec. 22.
In a conference-wide effort to reduce travel during the Covid pandemic, the Grizzlies will stay local to the Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest while maximizing trips to face multiple opponents at neutral locations.
UM will play a regionalized conference schedule, with the Big Sky breaking into north and south divisions and the top-two finishers in each advancing to the championship tournament.
Montana will play six of its 21-match schedule at home next season, highlighted by a doubleheader against Whitworth in late February and the annual Brawl of the Wild match against Montana State to cap the regular slate April 24.
In out-of-conference action, the Griz open the year in Boise against Boise State and Grand Canyon, followed by a three-match trip to Vegas to face UNLV, New Mexico State, and Weber State in a Big Sky non-counter.
Montana follows that up with a doubleheader at Whitman, a trip to the Wasatch Front to face BYU and Utah, a trip to Oregon to face Portland and Portland State, a trip to Spokane and Lewiston, Idaho to face Gonzaga and Lewis-Clark State, and a drive to Pocatello for a non-conference match against Idaho State before finishing the season at home.
Starting April 10, Montana returns home for a run of four-straight matches to close out the regular-season schedule. The Griz will face Idaho in Missoula to start the slate, followed by Eastern Washington and another nonconference match against Weber State on April 17-18. Montana ends the regular season with Montana State on April 24 in the annual match that counts toward the Brawl of the Wild standings.
‘We feel very blessed to have put together a great regional schedule this year, with a mix of every school we could possibly play close to us. It will allow our team to face a lot of great competition and hopefully carry on the great start we had to our spring season in 2020,” said Brown.
“It seems as though the pandemic has made everyone, not only appreciate getting to play, but also to work together to be able to provide the best experience possible for our student-athletes given the current situation. The athletic administration here at Montana and the Big Sky Conference both worked diligently to assure us of a great college tennis season.”
Montana last played as a team on March 8 before the 2020 championship season was canceled due to the pandemic. At that time, the Grizzlies were riding a seven-match win streak and had jumped out to a 2-0 conference record with wins over Portland State and Northern Colorado.
The 2021 Big Sky Conference Championship Tournament will then be held May 1-2 at the Phoenix Tennis Center in Phoenix, Ariz.
This year, it will be pared down from six to four teams, representing the top-two teams from the north and south region. The winner of the tournament will receive the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.