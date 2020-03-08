MMSC 70 - Tyson Syth's place is 2nd and has scored 22.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Tyson Syth (Sidney) won by fall over Colter Legg (Great Falls North) (Fall 1:06)
Quarterfinal - Tyson Syth (Sidney) won by fall over Keegan Hunt (Butte) (Fall 2:44)
Semifinal - Tyson Syth (Sidney) won by decision over Gabe Palmer (Glendive) (Dec 10-6)
1st Place Match - Cody Westlake (Legends of Gold) won by fall over Tyson Syth (Sidney) (Fall 1:05)
MMSC 75 - Gordon Knapp's place is unknown and has scored 6.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Gordon Knapp (Sidney) received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Gordon Knapp (Sidney) won by fall over Evan Ketterling (Lockwood) (Fall 1:00)
Quarterfinal - Cale Nedens (Hardin) won in sudden victory - 1 over Gordon Knapp (Sidney) (SV-1 9-10)
Cons. Round 4 - Coyt Krieger (Hardin) won by injury default over Gordon Knapp (Sidney) (Inj. 0:00)
MMSC 80 - Brenner Mullin's place is unknown and has scored 12.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Brenner Mullin (Sidney) won by fall over Mickey Failing (Poplar) (Fall 0:35)
Champ. Round 2 - Reed Mantle (Havre) won by fall over Brenner Mullin (Sidney) (Fall 1:04)
Cons. Round 2 - Brenner Mullin (Sidney) won by major decision over Luc Cheff (Ronan) (Maj 13-2)
Cons. Round 3 - Brenner Mullin (Sidney) won by fall over Jackson Roby (Billings WC) (Fall 2:30)
Cons. Round 4 - Brenner Mullin (Sidney) won by fall over Caleb Wagner (Billings Heights) (Fall 0:45)
Cons. Round 5 - Richard Schmidt (Cut Bank) won by fall over Brenner Mullin (Sidney) (Fall 3:03)
MMSC 85 - Clayton Vangorder's place is unknown and has scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kade Wallace (Sudden Victory) won by major decision over Clayton Vangorder (Sidney) (Maj 10-2)
Cons. Round 1 - Clayton Vangorder (Sidney) won by major decision over Chazen Scherr (Team Champs) (Maj 12-2)
Cons. Round 2 - Clayton Vangorder (Sidney) won by decision over Jarod Bowen (Colstrip) (Dec 7-0)
Cons. Round 3 - Tristan Bloomquist (Team Champs) won by decision over Clayton Vangorder (Sidney) (Dec 2-1)
MMSC 90 - Reece Graves's place is 2nd and has scored 24.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Reece Graves (Sidney) won by decision over Zach Morse (Team Champs) (Dec 8-6)
Champ. Round 2 - Reece Graves (Sidney) won by fall over Ryan Comstock (Billings Heights) (Fall 0:33)
Quarterfinal - Reece Graves (Sidney) won by fall over Kael Dixon (Great Falls North) (Fall 1:56)
Semifinal - Reece Graves (Sidney) won by decision over Ryder Crawford (Big Game) (Dec 8-6)
1st Place Match - Riley Davis (Baker) won by decision over Reece Graves (Sidney) (Dec 4-0)
MMSC 105 - Brandon Pederson's place is 6th and has scored 13.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Brandon Pederson (Sidney) received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Brandon Pederson (Sidney) won by fall over Aaron Sawyer (Cascade) (Fall 0:30)
Quarterfinal - Brandon Pederson (Sidney) won by fall over Brayden Doherty (Butte) (Fall 3:54)
Semifinal - Maverick McEwen (Butte) won by fall over Brandon Pederson (Sidney) (Fall 0:32)
Cons. Semi - Montez Other Medicine (Hardin) won by fall over Brandon Pederson (Sidney) (Fall 0:26)
5th Place Match - Logan Knaub (Laurel Middle School) won by fall over Brandon Pederson (Sidney) (Fall 1:20)
MMSC 115 - Nathan Carlsen's place is 4th and has scored 16.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Nathan Carlsen (Sidney) won by fall over Kaden Malone (Butte) (Fall 3:59)
Quarterfinal - Nathan Carlsen (Sidney) won by decision over Levi Noyes (Hardin) (Dec 6-4)
Semifinal - Beau Mares (Laurel Middle School) won by major decision over Nathan Carlsen (Sidney) (Maj 10-2)
Cons. Semi - Nathan Carlsen (Sidney) won by fall over Michael King (Glasgow) (Fall 1:28)
3rd Place Match - Layne Carter (Fairfield) won in sudden victory - 1 over Nathan Carlsen (Sidney) (SV-1 8-6)
MMSC 120 - Lance Allen's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Lance Allen (Sidney) received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Keith Little Light (Hardin) won by fall over Lance Allen (Sidney) (Fall 0:19)
Cons. Round 2 - Lance Allen (Sidney) received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Dereck Avyrt (Butte) won by decision over Lance Allen (Sidney) (Dec 12-6)
MMSC HWT - Caleb Kleinke's place is 3rd and has scored 12.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Caleb Kleinke (Sidney) received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Tommy Lewis (Havre) won by fall over Caleb Kleinke (Sidney) (Fall 1:20)
Cons. Semi - Caleb Kleinke (Sidney) won by fall over Sincere Ely (Baker) (Fall 0:14)
3rd Place Match - Caleb Kleinke (Sidney) won by decision over Christian Wolfe (Fergus) (Dec 1-0)
JV 74-79 - Grady Bloesser's place is 1st and has scored 18.0 team points.
Round 1 - Grady Bloesser (Sidney) won by fall over Dillion Pitman (Huntley Project) (Fall 1:53)
Round 2 - Grady Bloesser (Sidney) won by fall over Sloan Giles (Fairfield) (Fall 0:54)
Round 4 - Grady Bloesser (Sidney) won by fall over Judah Knight (Billings Darkhorse) (Fall 1:00)
Round 5 - Grady Bloesser (Sidney) won by fall over Spencer Tillman (Laurel Middle School) (Fall 1:37)
JV 101-111 - Parker Wunder's place is 4th and has scored 3.0 team points.
Round 2 - Alex Riphenburg (Choteau) won by major decision over Parker Wunder (Sidney) (Maj 13-0)
Round 3 - Parker Wunder (Sidney) won by fall over Logan Witmer (Big Sandy) (Fall 2:53)
Round 4 - Nico Reske (Glendive) won by fall over Parker Wunder (Sidney) (Fall 1:36)
Round 5 - Aydin Gonzales (Butte) won by fall over Parker Wunder (Sidney) (Fall 2:00)