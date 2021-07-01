Boat Safety
Don’t Drink and Drive. It’s a message you hear all the time. But what about Don’t Drink and Boat? Boating under the influence, or BUI, is dangerous and illegal. In Montana it is unlawful to operate or be in actual physical control of a motorboat, personal watercarft, sailboat, water skis, surfboard or similar watercraft while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
According to the United States Coast Guard, the use of alcohol is involved in about a third of all recreational boating fatalities. Boating, fishing and other water sports are fun in their own right. Alcohol can turn a great day on the water into the tragedy of a lifetime. Play it smart and don’t drink and boat.
Trail Grant Program
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks announced today that 41 trail organizations, communities and various land-managing agencies throughout Montana will receive Montana Trail Stewardship Grant Program (MTSGP) grant awards for their projects in 2021.
Forty-five MTSGP applications were received this year from a variety of eligible applicants, including federal and state agencies, towns, cities, counties, private clubs and nonprofit organizations.
The Montana Trail Stewardship Grant Program current awards total approximately $1,150,088 in state funds. MTSGP grants funds are allocated to the highest-scoring projects based upon their relative scores and State Trails Advisory Committee (STAC) recommendations.
Montana State Parks administers the MTSGP, a new program funded through a portion of Montana’s light motor vehicle registration fee. The program provides grant funding for trail and trail-related projects across the state. Eligible projects include development and rehabilitation work on urban, rural, and backcountry trails; construction of community trails; and snowmobile and cross-country ski trail maintenance and grooming operations.
A list of the successful 2021 Montana Trail Stewardship Grant Program grant recipients is available at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/grant-programs/trail-stewardship; click on “2021 Grant Application Cycle.”
Contact: Michelle McNamee, Outdoor Recreation Program Manager, Montana State Parks, Michelle.mcnamee@mt.gov.