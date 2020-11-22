All eyes were on football this past weekend because that was the only sport left to wrap up its season among the fall sports.
Eight-man football, Class B and Class AA all crowned their champions, leaving now time until winter sports get going.
For now, though, here is the final fall sports roundup, and get ready for the winter sports roundups to finally be here when basketball, hockey and wrestling start.
Eight-man
Scobey had a great run to the championship game for eight-man football, representing the East Division (which Fairview is in), but the Spartans met the same fate that Fairview did earlier in the playoffs in a loss to Drummond-Philipsburg.
Drummond-Philipsburg won the championship game 44-6, leaving the Spartans to take the runner-up spot.
Fairview lost 48-6 to Drummond-Philipsburg in the second round, and although Scobey had a similarly-dominant run to get to the title game, the team found itself overpowered by the Titans.
For the Titans, the title is their third in four years, and the score in the title game represents how dominant the team has been. In those four years, the only other team to win the title was Fairview last year.
Class B
Manhattan, the top-ranked team in Class B, defeated No. 3 Fairfield in the championship game for the class, 23-6.
Manhattan competed a perfect, undefeated season, which also signaled the first title for the Tigers in their program's history.
The Tigers had some extra motivation and drive to win the game, as one of the team's linemen and captain's suffered a life-threatening injury and couldn't play.
But the Tigers came through and got the win.
Class AA
Missoula Sentinel also completed a perfect season by winning the Class AA title game over Billings West, 24-15.
The title was the first for the team since 1972, and it was their first appearance in the title game since 1984.
Sentinel has been the team to beat throughout the season, and in the postseason, winning 42-14 in the quarterfinals and 42-7 in the semifinals.