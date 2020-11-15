The Richland County roundup usually done after each weekend will have to take a hiatus until winter sports games are in full swing, but for now, this is a roundup of all the playoff action from the state that took place this past weekend.
Fairview
The last remaining Richland County team was the Fairview High School volleyball team, and the Lady Warriors were knocked out of the Class C State Volleyball Tournament after two matches.
Fairview lost in three sets in their first match against Manhattan Christian, 25-13, 25-17, 25-12, on Thursday, Nov. 12. Manhattan Christian was one of the No. 1 seeds in the tournament and finished the match with higher statistical totals than Fairview.
Fairview’s next match, on Friday, Nov. 13, was against Melstone, as both teams lost their first-round games.
With the pressure of losing and having the season end on them, the Lady Warriors responded and played well. Fairview won the first and fourth set 25-19, losing the second and third set 25-17 and 25-19 respectively.
With such a close match, it only made sense that a fifth set would decide the winner. Melstone came out on top, though, winning 15-7 and staying alive.
Fairview’s season came to an end, but the team made a great run to get to the state tournament and played well on the biggest stage.
State volleyball
In Class AA, Helena Capital defeated Great Falls CMR in five sets for the state crown. Interestingly, Great Falls CMR won all of its matches up to the championship in three sets, while Helena Capital even went to five sets in the semifinals.
But Helena Capital came out on top, capping off an undefeated season with the ultimate victory.
The Class A state champion is the Billings Central Lady Rams.
That name will look familiar to Sidney fans, as the Lady Eagles faced Billings Central in the regular season.
Billings Central, a No. 1 seed, faced Columbia Falls, the other No. 1 seed, and the Lady Rams won in three sets.
The first two sets were close, but Billings Central took a big lead in the third set and Columbia Falls did not have enough to catch back up.
Joliet took the crown in the Class B state championship tournament, after putting on a dominant display.
Joliet won its first two matches of the tournament in three-set sweeps, and in the semifinal, Joliet defeated Huntley Project 3-1.
Huntley Project made it back to the final match after winning in the third-place match, but Joliet beat Huntley Project again, this time in a 3-0 sweep.
Bridger came out on top to win the Class C crown, after following a very similar path as Joliet.
Bridger won its first two matches 3-0 and 3-1, and then the team defeated Manhattan Christian in five sets in the semifinals.
Manhattan Christian won the third place match, and after getting back to the title game, Bridger defeated Manhattan Christian again, this time in four sets.
State football
Billings West and Missoula Sentinel will face off this week for the Class AA state crown. Billings West defeated Bozeman 24-17 in the semifinal to get here, while Missoula Sentinel defeated Billings Senior 42-7 to get to the championship game.
In Class A, Laurel finished the season with an impressive shutout win for the state crown, defeating Billings Central 34-0.
The two teams who faced Laurel previously in the state bracket scored at least 10 points in their losses to Laurel, but Billings Central couldn’t get anything going.
Class B’s state champion wasn’t named yet, as the championship game will be played this week.
Manhattan and Fairfield are slated to play each other for the crown. Manhattan dominated Glasgow 43-18 in the semifinal to get to the title game, and Fairfield narrowly beat Florence-Carlton 8-6 in the semifinal.
For eight-man football, the East Division will once again be represented in the championship game.
Last year, Fairview won the title, and this year, Scobey, who was the top team out of the division after the regular season, will be playing for the championship.
Scobey has scored at least 40 points in each game of the state bracket to this point and will face Drummond-Philipsburg this week for the state title.
Drummond-Philipsburg had a similar dominant path here, as it scored at least 40 points as well in each game up to the title game.
For the six-man crown, a very familiar face to Richey-Lambert and Savage fans won the state crown.
Froid-Medicine Lake won the state championship game 44-19 over White Sulphur Springs, the team that defeated Savage in the second round of the playoffs.
In the semifinal, White Sulphur Springs defeated Shields Valley, who knocked Richey-Lambert out of the playoffs in the first round.
Froid-Medicine Lake won its previous playoff games by scoring margins of 50, 46 and 16 points. The Redhawks simultaneously ended a 14-year playoff drought by making the playoffs this year and won the first championship in the program’s history.