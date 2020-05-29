Montana State's Alec Nehring was chosen as a College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District selection for the second consecutive year on Friday, May 29, as the organization announced its All-District teams. Nehring has maintained a 4.0 grade-point average while majoring in mathematics.
The 2020 Academic All-District® Men's and Women's Track & Field/Cross Country Teams, selected by CoSIDA, recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances in athletic competition and in the classroom.
Nehring is also a two-time all-conference performer. He has earned two bronze medals at Big Sky Indoor Championships and scored points for the Bobcat men's track and field squad a total of six times in championship events.
A two-time USTFCCCA All-Academic honoree, Nehring ranks sixth all-time at MSU in the indoor shot put (59 feet, 2 inches) and 10th in the discus (169 feet). He has been named to the Big Sky All-Academic Team all six semesters eligible. Nehring was one of 40 seniors at Montana State to earn an Award of Excellence during the spring semester.
Honorees selected first-team Academic All-District® will advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® ballot. Academic All-America® honorees will be announced from June 22-25. This is Nehring’s second consecutive year being selected as an Academic All-American, earning Second Team honors a year ago.