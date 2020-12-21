Clint May’s first signing class as head coach of the Montana track & field program continues to come together, with several prep stars committing to compete for the Grizzlies next winter.
Camryn Dezember was the first to join, signing on in mid-November, during the beginning of the early signing period. The sprinter from Hanford High School in Richland, Washington, has competed in the 100 meters, 200 meters and relays. She holds personal bests of 13.34 in the 100 meters and 27.14 in the 200 meters, both coming at the NSAF x AthleticNET Virtual Nationals. During her most-recent high school season, Dezember finished third at the District 8 championship in both events.
The virtual meet gave Dezember a rare opportunity to run in 2020, while most haven’t competed since spring 2019 – the athletes’ sophomore years – due to COVID-19 wiping out the 2019 outdoor season.
Next to sign was Jay Beagle, a sprinter who is from Libby, Montana. During Beagle’s sophomore season, in 2019, he won eight total races between 100 meters, 200 meters and 400 meters. He holds personal bests of 11.15 in the 100 meters, 22.63 in the 200 meters and 49.97 in the 400 meters.
The Ramirez name is a familiar one for Griz fans, with Savana Ramirez now joining her older brother, Noah, as a Griz thrower. Savana comes to Montana from Milwaukie High School in Oregon, and has had the opportunity to throw more recently through the SuperThrower TrackClub, where she has personal bests of 35-7 (shot put), 125-5 (discus), 144-3 (hammer) and 48-9 (weight).
Kolby Gibbs is another local product, out of Laurel High School, who will jump for the Grizzlies. As a sophomore in 2019, she set personal bests in the long jump (16-10.5) and triple jump (36-10.5). Her triple jump mark placed third at the 2019 Montana state meet, while Gibbs was still a sophomore.
Shealyne McGee comes to Montana from Camas, Washington, where she will compete in the pole vault for the Griz. At Camas High School, she has a personal best of more than 10 feet.
May, who specializes in the distance events and should have completed his second cross country season at Montana this fall, has also signed five distance runners so far who will compete in both cross country and track’s distance events. The distance signees are: Sarah Allen (Evergreen High School in Colorado), Kayla Ingraham (Rex Putnam High School in Oregon), Thomas Mordy (Capistrano High School in California), Kathryn Whitehurst (Whitehall High School in Montana) and Brady Woods (Yucaipa High School in California).
May, who added head track & field coach to his cross country duties in late August, got a late start to the signing class, not to mention the difficulty in evaluating talent from nearly two years ago. But the recent interest shows the class is coming on strong, with more signees expected to come throughout the winter.