The University of Montana women’s basketball team returns to competition when it travels to Greeley later this week to play a pair of games at Northern Colorado.
The Lady Griz (2-2) and Bears (1-6) are scheduled to play at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 1 and 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3 inside UNC’s Bank of Colorado Arena.
The Lady Griz will have gone 16 days without a game when they line up to tip off against the Bears on Friday evening.
“It feels like more than that,” said first-year Montana coach Mike Petrino. “Every team wants to build off consistency. It’s a challenge when you don’t have a schedule to build that consistency. The most consistent thing we’ve done is have COVID tests. A lot of teams are in the same boat. We’re trying to build off any positive things we had going for us and learn from things we want to get better at.”
It will be the first Big Sky Conference games of the season for Montana. Northern Colorado, shorthanded at the time, fell twice at Idaho State in mid-December in its league openers.
The Bears, with four starters back, were picked ahead of the Lady Griz in both Big Sky preseason polls. UNC, with a first-place vote in both, was picked fifth in both the coaches’ and media polls. Montana was picked sixth in the former, seventh in the latter.
The Lady Griz have played four games this season and have had three canceled, including a pair of home games against Southern Utah. After pushing No. 25 Gonzaga on the road on Dec. 13, Montana went into Christmas break with a 61-55 road win at Seattle to move to 2-2.
UNC is 1-6 but has been competitive — three of its losses have come by seven points or fewer — despite ongoing changes to its roster. Only five Bears have played in all seven games, only sophomore Alisha Davis, named preseason All-Big Sky last month, has started all seven.
The games will air on Pluto TV, channel 1059. The games also will be available on KMPT (99.7 FM/930 AM), with Shawn Tiemann calling the action, and 930kmpt.com.
Series notes:
Montana leads the all-time series with Northern Colorado 18-13, but the Bears have won seven of the last eight meetings.
Both teams won on the road last season. The Bears had five starters in double figures and held the Lady Griz to 30.5 percent shooting to win 67-58 in Missoula. In March, Montana shot 46.4 percent and turned the ball over just eight times in a 70-55 win in Greeley. The Bears shot 30.2 percent.
Players on Montana’s current roster scored just 35 of those 128 Lady Griz points in the teams’ two matchups a season ago. UNC’s Alisha Davis combined for nearly as many, scoring 12 in Missoula, 20 in Greeley.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak in Greeley and improved Montana to 8-6 on Northern Colorado’s home court.