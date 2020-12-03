Fans looking to see the Montana women's basketball team open conference play will have to wait a little bit longer.
The Montana women’s basketball team’s home and Big Sky Conference openers, which were originally scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 5 against Southern Utah, have been canceled because of a positive COVID test among Tier 1 individuals within the Thunderbird program.
Per Big Sky policy, the games will not be made up.
Montana’s next scheduled game is at home against North Dakota on Monday at 3 p.m.