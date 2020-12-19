Washington State shot over 60% during the first half en route to cruising to an 82-54 victory over Montana State on Friday, Dec. 18, in a non-conference men's basketball contest at Beasley Coliseum. The Cougars' 82 points were a season high while the Bobcats' scoring mark was a season low.
Washington State took control after a 2-all tie just minutes into the game. The Cougars jumped out to a double-digit lead seven minutes in by forcing four MSU turnovers. WSU finished the first half with a 46-21 advantage behind an 18-for-29 effort (62.1%) from the field, including a 4 of 7 clip from deep. The Bobcats were just 5-for-24 (20.8%) from the field in the first 20 minutes and had a 24-12 deficit on the boards.
The Cougars' offense eventually cooled down but Washington State maintained at least a 20-point edge during the entire second half. WSU's Noah Williams led a group of four double-digit scorers with 21 points. Efe Abogidi poured in 19 points and had a game-high 15 rebounds. Washington State finished the contest with a 49-30 advantage in the rebounding battle.
Amin Adamu (12) and Mike Hood (11) were the lone Bobcats in double figures as Montana State shot a season-low 26.8% from the floor. Jubrile Belo had team highs of six rebounds and five assists.
"I thought they came out with some urgency," Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle said of Washington State. "They came out like a humble team, their pace, everything they did, they're gigantic. They took advantage of us down low.
"It seemed like they made a lot more than 4 3-pointers in the first half. That Noah Williams kid is a pro. His mentality, even shots he missed, he got wherever he wanted to. We got rebounded by 19 and (Abogidi) is about 7-foot-2 and 300 pounds. That's why all those players are in the Pac-12. Their pace and the way they moved the ball, they made us earn everything. We had some good looks, but it just snowballed when we weren't making those."