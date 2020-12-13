Montana State held off a hot-shooting Yellowstone Christian team on Sunday, Dec. 13, to earn a 114-74 victory at Worthington Arena in a non-conference men's basketball matchup. The Bobcats' 114 points were tied for the sixth-most in program history in a single game.
Montana State's home opener featured two squads that got off to strong offensive starts. The Bobcats shot 18 of 29 from the field (62.1%) in the first half, but the Centurions kept the game in single digits until the final minute of the first half thanks to an 8-for-16 effort from 3-point range.
MSU held a 55-40 lead at halftime. The Centurions cut the deficit to 12 five minutes into the second half, but the Bobcats outscored Yellowstone Christian 45-17 over the remaining 15 minutes of regulation.
After allowing Yellowstone Christian to shoot 48.1% from the field in the first half, MSU's defense responded allowing a 27.3% mark over the game's final 20 minutes. The Bobcats finished the contest by going 35-for-64 (54.7%) including an 11-for-25 (44.0%) clip from deep.
Six Bobcats scored in double digits which was the first time the team produced the effort since a Dec. 12, 2009, contest against Northern New Mexico.
Mike Hood led the way with a career-high 21 points and produced 12 rebounds for his first double-double as a Bobcat. Abdul Mohamed also scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds which were MSU highs for him. Jubrile Belo scored 20 points on a 5-for-5 clip from the field, Kellen Tynes registered a career-high 16 points, while Nick Gazelas (12) and Tyler Patterson (11) each poured in career highs for the Bobcats. Tynes distributed a team-best six assists and tied Gazelas for an MSU-high three steals.
The Bobcats went to the line 38 times and connected on 33 free throws. That number tied the third most by the program in 20 years with the record of 40 set in 2011.
Yellowstone Christian had four double-digit scorers and was led by Devin Jones who scored 20 points. He also had a team-best three assists.
Montana State is currently scheduled to play two more non-conference games ahead of the start of its Big Sky schedule on Dec. 31. The Bobcats are slated to travel to Washington State to face the Cougars next on Dec. 18.