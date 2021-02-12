Returning to her alma mater, Elizabeth Howard was named the assistant women’s soccer coach announced by Montana State University Billings head coach Stephen Cavallo on Monday.
Howard completed her collegiate career as a Yellowjacket, and was a member of the team’s back-to-back Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships appearances in 2014 and 2015. “We are extremely excited to welcome Izzi Howard back to our program,” said Cavallo, who was Howard’s assistant coach for her two seasons competing for the Yellowjackets. “As a player here, Izzi was loved and revered by her teammates and made a huge impact on the team. To welcome her back as a coach is a win-win for our program and our student-athletes.”
Howard spent the last two seasons as the graduate assistant women’s soccer coach at fellow NCAA Division II Regis University in Denver. During her stint with the Rangers, the team went 17-13-6 and advanced to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships in each of her two seasons. “When I left MSUB as a senior in 2016 I didn’t ask myself if I would be back, but when I would be back,” said Howard. “Stephen has built a wonderful foundation and culture here at MSUB, which sets us up perfectly to evolve into a new era of MSUB women’s soccer on the pitch. For me the timing is perfect. I know this squad is one that can get us back to where we should be in the GNAC, and that is something I want to be a part of.”
After her playing career with the Yellowjackets, Howard spent the spring of 2016 as an assistant coach in the MSUB program. She also coached for Magic City Soccer Club and for the Challenger Sports academy both in Los Angeles and in Denver.
During her playing career at MSUB, Howard saw action in 25 matches while starting 21, making the most of her two years despite suffering a season-ending knee injury her junior year in 2014. Howard scored one goal and added a pair of assists, while playing primarily as a central midfielder in the MSUB lineup. She started all 17 matches and captained the team as a senior in 2015, and earned the top team honor in the Quest For Excellence award.
“Izzi is a natural-born leader with an infectious passion for the game, for coaching, and for mentoring any player she works with,” Cavallo said. “I believe Izzi has a bright career ahead of her as a coach, and we are so grateful to welcome her home.”
Howard is a native of Bristol, England, and completed her bachelor’s degree in history at MSUB and her master’s degree in criminology and athletic administration at Regis.