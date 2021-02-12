Overcoming a double-digit deficit on Wednesday evening at the Fortin Center, the Montana State University Billings women’s basketball team rallied to knock off crosstown rival Rocky Mountain College 70-68.
The Yellowjackets (2-1) trailed by as much as 29-19 late in the second quarter, before slowly climbing back into the game in the second half. Four Yellowjackets reached double figures in scoring in the game, and MSUB was able to overcome a poor night from 3-point range as it made just 3 of 17 treys (17.6 percent).
“It was a hard-fought victory tonight,” said MSUB head coach Kevin Woodin. “Rocky really came to play tonight. They got off to an early start and they were there all night. I was proud of our players for how they clawed back into the game. It was a good win.”
“Our defense got us back into the game,” said MSUB freshman guard Kortney Nelson, who had a key blocked shot in the final minute of play to help deny the Bears from tying the game. “We got stops, and on the offensive end we were making shots finally.”
Taryn Shelley posted a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Danielle Zahn contributed 13 points and five assists in 22 minutes on the floor. Cariann Kunkel just missed a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds, and Dyauni Boyce scored 10 points to go along with five boards.
The Bears (1-8), who led 29-24 at halftime, maintained their advantage until the final play of the third quarter when Shelley converted a layup on an assist from Zahn to tie the score at 46-46. Shelley made another layup two minutes into the fourth quarter, and Boyce followed with back-to-back buckets as MSUB went on a game-changing 6-0 run to take a 57-51 lead.
The game was far from over however, as leading scorer Dominique Stephens – who finished with 23 points – made three consecutive layups inside of three minutes to play. Camille Cunningham, who caused constant problems for MSUB throughout the night, followed by converting a three-point play as RMC pushed ahead 65-61 with 1:59 left on the clock.
The Yellowjacket defense buckled down after that, holding the Bears without any points until there were just 10 seconds left in the game. By then, Skylar Patton and Kunkel had combined to go 4-for-4 from the foul line and Shelley added a final layup to put the lead back into MSUB’s hands for good. “I’m really happy with the special situations at the end,” Woodin said regarding the final two minutes of the game. “We work on those a lot, and I thought we executed them well. Anytime you find a way to win, especially in a close game on the road, you have to give your players credit.”
“It just prepares us for any situation,” Nelson said regarding holding on for a close win. “We work on situations in practice, and we are just ready for the game. Tonight we were finally able to get control of the ball, and we made our free throws at the end.”
After shooting just 25.0 percent (9-for-36) in the opening 20 minutes of play, MSUB drastically improved its accuracy as it went 16-for-28 (57.1 percent) over the final two quarters. The Yellowjackets also held a 34-31 advantage in rebounding on the night, and were able to turn 19 RMC turnovers into 14 points. “Defensively we had great possessions, especially in the second and third quarters,” Woodin said. “We were able to get the ball inside much more effectively in the second half to Taryn. Dani Zahn had a really good third quarter for us, hitting some shots and doing a great job as a floor leader.”
For RMC, Stephens added six rebounds to go with her 23 points, while Kacy Horton scored a dozen points and Cunningham finished with 11. The Bears shot a steady 45.9 percent (28-for-61) in the game but, like the Yellowjackets, struggled from the arc where they made just 5 of 21 shots (23.8 percent). Neither team capitalized on its trips to the free throw line, as MSUB shot 60.7 percent (17-for-28) and the Bears made a slightly better 63.6 percent (7-for-11).
Patton finished with seven points, three assists, two steals, and a pair of rebounds in 26 effective minutes off the bench, and Nelson added five points, three boards, a pair of assists, a block, and a steal to her stat line. “We talked about in practice that we want to go 3-0 (this week), and first we have to start 1-0,” Nelson said. “This will give us a good boost.”
THE BUZZ: Zahn was selected as the St. Vincent Healthcare Player of the Game…Zahn was one off her career high in scoring of 14 points…the double-double was Shelley’s first of the season and the 19th of her MSUB career…MSUB was without 2019-20 starter Shayla Montague for a third straight game due to injury.